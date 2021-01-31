The best of Samsung Galaxy Bad Pro is also the worst





I was relieved when a review of our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro arrived in my inbox and most often described a great pair of wireless earphones. Still, there is one thing that bothered me. In addition to it costs $ 200 in itself, it also requires an expensive Samsung Galaxy smartphone for the bud set to work perfectly.

Yes, some key features of the Galaxy Buds Pros repertoire are only compatible with Samsung handsets running the latest Android skin, OneUI 3.1. In current numbers, this means one of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 models, two Galaxy Tab S7 variants.

Follow Apple’s lead (but worse)

Like much of the technology, Apple did this first. The Galaxy Buds Pro’s main rival, the AirPods Pro, has an impressive digital surround sound mode called Spatial Audio. AirPods Pro can be paired with almost any Bluetooth-enabled source device, but you’ll need an iPhone 7 or later running iOS 14 to actually use Spatial Audio.

That’s painful, but the Galaxy Buds Pro takes the manufacturer’s exclusivity to a new level. Not only does 360 Audio (equivalent to Samsung Spatial Audio) require OneUI 3.1, but it also requires the great features of headphones that automatically switch between multiple sources. The same is true for the ability to sync audio captured through the earphone’s microphone to simultaneously recorded video. This can change the game for amateur videographers.

If you bought an AirPods Pro or Galaxy Buds Pro but don’t have the right phone, you’ll have less than a complete pair of headphones.

This is usually considered a good functioning clutch. Android has finally gained the right Spatial Audio rivals, and automatic source switching solves one of the protracted hassles of trying to use multiple devices with a pair of headphones. Instead, these bonuses are a source of frustration for about four-fifths of smartphone owners who don’t have a Samsung device.

Let’s be fair here. Both Apple and Samsung have created their own software to make their features work, and neither is obliged to share work with competitors. But if you can buy earphones from Bose or Sennheiser and get almost anything fully functional, tying seemingly standalone products like headphones to a particular high-end smartphone takes us on an unwelcome new path. I will guide you.

Ecosystem trap

(Image credit: Samsung)

For one thing, that injustice. If you bought an AirPods Pro or Galaxy Buds Pro but don’t have the right phone, you’ll have less than a complete pair of headphones. But you still pay the same as someone who has access to everything, and the only way to improve it is to send more money to each ecosystem.

Not even a small amount. Currently, the absolutely cheapest OneUI 3.1 device is the base Galaxy Tab S7, which costs $ 699. If you want something that fits in your pocket, the Galaxy S21 costs $ 799.

In fact, it wasn’t until last week that 360 audio and automatic switching could be fully enabled. The Galaxy Tab S7 is still running an earlier version of the One UI, and the Galaxy S21 series began shipping on January 29th. Therefore, not only those who own Android smartphones other than Samsung, but also those who purchased the Galaxy Buds Pro between now and January. The 15 release dates are roaming with just a pair of partially functional earphones.

be quiet

(Image credit: Samsung)

Manufacturer-only features also have an ironic marketing atmosphere about them. Apple and Samsung definitely want headphones to boost phone sales, but they also seem to recognize that key gatekeeping features can not only attract consumers, but can also keep them away. .. As a result, it’s rare to reveal that some tricks may be locked behind a phone of the same brand. Samsung just clarified the hardware requirements for 360 audio in a footnote to the press release.

This is a motivated smack that allows consumers to purchase the product first and later discover (intentionally imposed) restrictions. Ta-da: Now they are in a sunk cost dilemma. There, the only way to get the most out of your new purchase is to drop more cash on your smartphone.

It’s not saying that there are demonic, mustache-twisting plans to trick people into wasting their money. Leaving technical details in footnotes and support sites is not the same as actively misleading people. However, there is a clear hesitation in fully prepaying the cost of bringing a particular product to its potential.

I don’t think there is a demonic, mustache-twisting plan to trick people into wasting their money. However, there is a clear understatement that the Galaxy Buds Pro shoppers are completely positive.

Shortage

(Image credit: Samsung)

As a music fan and technician, I’m also worried if these companies really make headphones for their own success. Instead, it looks like it’s designed as an elaborate and commercialized marketing scheme for smartphones, which are really favorite kids.

Optimistically, headphones still need to be a good product to attract buyers and ensure that the system works. Indeed, the Galaxy Buds Pro and AirPods Pro have many other benefits that are worth buying.

But even as future models like the AirPods Pro 2 get better and better, there’s still an exaggerated version of the situation. Water is still offered in high quality products that can only be fully enjoyed by adding hundreds to something completely different.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to create headphones with new and unique features. Headphones is an area where there is plenty of room for innovation. But if the manufacturer wants to charge a fortune, the deal should really end when the money is in hand. These new features are exciting, but setting more barriers to making phones hawks only means that fewer and fewer people will enjoy such inventions.

