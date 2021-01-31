Microsoft warns that loyal Hotmail and Outlook users will have to pay to retain their email





People with hotmail.com or hotmail.co.uk email addresses were automatically switched to Microsoft Outlook in 2013. Since then, it has been impossible to set up a new Hotmail email address. Instead, everyone was pushed to the new Outlook brand. However, despite the changes made almost 10 years ago, many users suddenly reported receiving a message from Microsoft warning that their old Hotmail inbox was over the storage limit.

To make matters worse, if you want to keep your message history intact, you have to pay a subscription fee to upgrade your Outlook inbox and add more online storage space.

Since the reorganization of Microsoft’s email offering, we’ve imposed a 15GB storage limit on free Outlook accounts. If you want to increase server capacity, you’ll have to pay a £ 59.99 annual subscription to upgrade to Microsoft’s Office 365 services. Of course, Office 365 is more than just storage. You can also use some of the most popular Microsoft Office applications online, on your smartphone, iPad, or PC.

However, the latest warning message seems to have never been warned about this limit, causing anger for Hotmail users. Many users are allowed to go far beyond the 15GB limit without being affected. It’s unclear why these users were overlooked on their first switch to Outlook, or if this was part of Microsoft’s new push to move loyal users to Office 365 after closing their eyes for a while.

Some users are said to be unable to send or receive new messages until they delete old emails or pay a premium.

Social media platforms such as Twitter are full of people who suddenly get alerts, many confused about how they are allowed to exceed limits in the first place and why the rules seem to have changed suddenly. On social media, one Outlook user said: “After” receiving “this warning, I’ve seen over 250,000 emails in my @outlook account. I know what to do today. Thank you for letting us know later. I used 40GB of the 15GB capacity! “

Another user added: “# Outlook says it’s using 27GB or 15GB, but I can’t send or receive email until I sort it. Is this something new? # microsoft”

And one Outlook fan said: “I had a #Outlook account for @ Microsoft @ Outlook for over 20 years, but it was still #Hotmail. When I signed in today, I suddenly implemented a 15GB email account. Unless I went to #Premium Limit. How to show long-time users what you really think about them … “

It’s unclear exactly why these users are said to have exceeded their limits, even though many users haven’t received such warnings in the past. Express.co.uk contacted Microsoft to find out why the alert suddenly appeared. I will update this story if I get a reply.

If you don’t want to delete a lot of messages, you have no choice but to sign up for 365. In addition to having access to apps such as Word, Excel and Powerpoint, 365 sets a 50GB limit on email storage for users.

There is also advanced email security, an ad-free interface, message encryption, and dangerous attachment removal. Microsoft 365 costs £ 59.99 for individual plans and £ 79.99 per year for family options.

