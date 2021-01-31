93% off Starchive 1TB storage (trade in the UK)





The products presented here have been selected by StackCommerce partners. Mashable may earn affiliate commissions if you purchase anything from the links on this site. A lifetime subscription for Starchive 1TB Cloud Storage is on sale.

Image: Pexel

TL; DR: A lifetime subscription to Starchive 1TB Cloud Storage is available for sale at 70.94 as of January 31st, saving 93% of the list price.

If you are a creative professional in almost every area, you know how important it is to back up your work and keep it safe. There’s nothing worse than finally completing the project, but it only wipes the project completely from your computer’s hard drive after a short while.

You may need more storage than a standard operating system can provide, and bonus points if it helps you organize your processes. That’s where Starchive comes in.

Starchive is one of the easiest ways to add 1 TB of cloud storage to your device for the rest of your life, and all you need is a web browser to get started. Again, this is not regular cloud storage. It’s cloud storage for the masses. Used by Bob Dylan, Volvo, and the New York Philharmonic, Starchive provides users with all the top-of-the-line capabilities of an enterprise-class digital asset management (DAM) solution at a fraction of the usual cost. In addition, all storage is 100% private, making it ideal for all solo planners and influencers, including those who are just getting started.

Some additional benefits include automatic file curation at the AI ​​level and the ability to sort custom fields, automatic tags (created as needed), and data probes to easily and quickly find what you need. There is. There is no limit to the size of files you can share or receive. So you don’t have to go through a third party to get the content you need to share again. It also comes with its own media player for viewing files. You can also post your final product content directly to your social media platform by connecting to Starchive’s mobile app.

This great cloud-sharing lifetime subscription typically costs over 1,120. But for a limited time, you can start the new year with a score of 93% off, and this subscription will be only 70.94.

