Google tools for tracking and correcting hacked passwords work





Beyond Gmail: Google keeps track of many other non-Google accounts.

Credit: Google

Google is monitoring hacked accounts. Use it because it’s a good tool.

Fortunately, you can fix the problem before other accounts are hacked. The bad news is that checking the number of compromised, reused and weak passwords can be shocking.

Over time, you may open dozens, if not more, accounts. Some of these accounts may have already been hacked. As a result, the vulnerability remains for obvious reasons (such as the disclosure of sensitive personal data).

With over 15 billion credentials (usernames, passwords and other sensitive data) sold on the dark web, Thicotic Chief Information Security Officer Terence Jackson told me in an email.

Password reuse is one of the issues that leads to password spray type attacks …[bad guys] You don’t have to work hard … he said, referring to a kind of brute force password attack if they already have a password.

Therefore, Google strongly recommends that you do not reuse your passwords and go back to those accounts to create new unique passwords.

Google Security Check is the place to start.

Google password check will show you all the damage.

Credit: Google

Recent security activities

Another way to track account integrity and take action as needed is to monitor activity.

Go to your Google account (next to the three vertical dots in the upper right corner of your Chrome browser) and[セキュリティ]Click. This will show you recent security activity. So, for example, if your account was accessed in Billings, Montana, but you live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, you know something.

This happened to me recently and I was able to match the device ID number provided by Google with the device ID number of my Microsoft account (which tracks my Windows laptop).

In this case, you may need to reset your password. (In my case, Google’s location data wasn’t accurate and I was actually accessing my account.)

Don’t panic

The first look at a long list of compromised accounts and passwords can be shocking.

Brandon Hoffman, Chief Information Security Officer at Netenrich, is concerned that people will be overwhelmed by the amount of data they may see and become overly concerned.

Hoffman is right. Panic will occur. But this should not stop you from taking action.

And keep in mind that convenience is not your friend. Maintaining a secure password and account is not easy. Always be vigilant and take regular corrective actions *.

Comments can be sent to mbcrothers[at]Gmail[dot]Direct message from com or twitter.com/mbrookec

* We take a considerable amount of time each week to track down password and account violations.







