Emirates News Agency-Hub71 Launches New Academic Partnership, Initiative to Train Engineers





Abu Dhabi, January 31, 2021 (WAM)-Abu Dhabi’s global technology ecosystem, Hub71, has two new partnerships with major academic institutions: the United Arab Emirates University Science Innovation Park (UAEU SIP) and the INSEAD Middle East Campus. Was built. Enhance Abu Dhabi’s talents and attract new science and technology capabilities to the growing technology community.

The adoption of Abu Dhabi’s technology and innovation consists primarily of attracting top talent from around the world to improve the skills of local talent and respond to digital transformation.

Through Hub71’s new academic partnership, institutions will benefit from a network of partners and expert mentor technology ecosystems to support students and graduates, as well as startups that receive priority access to the Hub71 incentive program. .. Mutually beneficial partnerships also include access to innovation workshops, collaborative programs, events, hackathons, and Hub71’s vibrant WeWork x Hub71 coworking space. It also encourages graduate recruitment and internship opportunities at Hub71 startups, stimulates job creation and deepens Abu Dhabi’s talent pool.

Hanan Harhara Al Yafei, CEO of Hub71, said: “Partnerships with world-class academic institutions will give students and entrepreneurs access to digital skills, technical insights and tools to develop their experience, which will enable them to develop the next generation of entrepreneurs. . Growing to sustain innovation in Abu Dhabi. “

Peter Zemsky, Vice Dean of INSEAD’s Eli Lilly Strategy and Innovation Chair, said: “As a business school in the world, we are excited to develop talent and support digital transformation and innovation in Abu Dhabi. Hub71. This partnership also makes the INSEAD community one of the most positive environments in the world. It opens up a world of opportunities to engage and collaborate with the dynamic ecosystem of innovators and startups. “

“The new partnership with Hub71 is in line with one of our strategic goals of building partnerships and ecosystem conditions that support secure innovation and venture creation and growth,” said Professor Nihel Chabrak, CEO of UAEU Science and Innovation Park. I will. “

Hub71 supports the pursuit of startups by hosting a pool of skilled mentors from a variety of backgrounds as part of enriching the founder and entrepreneurial community with expert guidance. The founders have the right experience to pair with startups, companies, VCs and other innovation stream mentors to make meaningful connections and facilitate knowledge exchange.

Hub71 has partnered with Yougig to introduce an easy-to-use online marketplace dedicated to the startup community to facilitate access to the global pool of technology talent, developing high-quality technology for over 1 million people worldwide. We have made it possible to access people at an exclusive rate. Hub71 startups can now secure on-demand hourly services to strengthen their teams with a variety of remote and on-site developers through software development companies in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. ..

“Startups have easy and reliable access to qualified technicians, especially when maintaining a growing business, as they continue to play a key role in transforming Abu Dhabi’s economy and empowering innovation in many areas. We recognize that it will be a lot better because we can do it, “Al added. Yafei.

On February 10th, Hub71 will host the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Decode series in a new hybrid format. In a session titled “Your Community Awaits,” education, academic research, and community developers will play a key role in maintaining innovation and creating quality talent-based technology clusters, as well as entrepreneurial life, work, and more. Focus on the benefits of scaling. Abu Dhabi business.

This featured panel, moderated by CNBC’s Middle East anchor and correspondent Dan Murphy, is composed of Ruba Yousef Al Hassan, executive director of Abu Dhabi’s Ministry of Education and Knowledge Chairman Sara Musallam and Hub71 CEO Hanan Harhara Al Yafei. It has been. Professor Eric Xing, President of Mohammed Bin Zayed Artificial Intelligence University, reflects Ghadan 21 of the Abu Dhabi Secretariat and a broad section of the Abu Dhabi community.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos