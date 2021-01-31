Motorola shows off its wireless charging technology





Motorola, like Xiaomi, is also working on wireless charging technology. Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo Chinas, posted a 48-second video (via XDA Developers) on China’s social networking site Weibo showing the company’s overstatement. Air charging technology works.Read again-Comes to India as soon as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 gets BIS certification

The video doesn’t reveal much, but the technology shows how to charge multiple devices, in this case two smartphones, at the same time. One smartphone is kept at a distance of 100 cm from the charging dock and the other is kept at 80 cm. In addition, the video shows that charging stops when a human hand is detected in front of the charging dock. Other than this, there is currently no information on Motorola’s wireless charging technology.Read Also-Today’s Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 Release Date, Google Play Store Allows Gambling Apps

Xiaomi is another company that announced a wireless charging technology called Mi Air Charger earlier this week. Thankfully, Xiaomi has revealed more information about the Mi Air Charger, which is said to provide 5W remote power to a single device. It also supports charging of multiple devices and will soon work with other smart devices such as smartwatches, wearables and smart speakers. Read Also-Poco M3 India will be available on February 2nd: Should I Wait or Skip?

According to Xiaomi, even physical obstacles do not reduce charging efficiency. However, anyone who wants to get wireless charging technology will have to wait a bit longer, as neither Motorola nor Xiaomi have announced a date when it will go on the market.

Motorola recently launched an Edge S smartphone in China with Qualcomm’s new 870 processor. The Motorola Edge S is a base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and starts at a price of RMB 1,999 (about Rs 22,500). Nothing has been announced when Edge S will be available in global markets, including India.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD + resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has four cameras on the back and two cameras on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 3D flight time sensor. The selfie camera setup is a combination of a 16-megapixel lens and an 8-megapixel lens.

