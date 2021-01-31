iPhone 12 or iPhone 11: Which Apple Smartphone is the Right Choice for You?





The iPhone 12 series is known as the dawn of a new era for Apple’s famous smartphone family. But is it really such a leap?

Perhaps the best way to answer that question is to have the iPhone 12 face up straight against the iPhone 11. Not only does one follow directly to the other, they are considered to be one of the best-selling Apple phones since each year.

Adding to the fact that Apple still sells the iPhone 11 as new, this comparison becomes even more relevant. The following describes everything you learned about these two phones during the review process so you can decide which one is right for you.

Price and stock status for iPhone 12 and iPhone 11

iPhone 12 became available for purchase on October 23, 2020. Prices start at $ 799 / £ 799 / AU $ 1,349 for the 64GB model and start at $ 849 / £ 849 / AU $ 1,429 and $ 949 / £ 949 / AU $ 1,599 for the 128GB. 256GB model.

Its predecessor, the iPhone 11, landed on September 20, 2019. The launch price started at $ 699 / £ 729 / AU $ 1,199 for 64GB and went up to $ 749 / £ 779 / AU $ 1,279 for 12GB and $ 849 / £ 879 / AU $ 1,449 for 12GB. 256GB.

But now it’s been a year. As mentioned above, the iPhone 11 can be bought new with all three storage capacities, but at a much lower price than before.

Currently, the 64GB model is available for $ 599 / A $ 599 / A $ 999, the 128GB model for $ 649 / A $ 649 / A $ 1,079, and the 256GB model for $ 749 / A $ 749 / A $ 1,249.

This gives the iPhone 12 a lot of work. Can it justify an additional $ 150/150/270 A $ 270 to its predecessor who is still relevant?

design

When the iPhone 11 came out, we weren’t too crazy about the design of the iPhone 11. There was a feeling that we saw it all before we had it on the iPhone XR the previous year (or most of it anyway).

The iPhone 11 basically followed the same blueprint, with some differences. Available by fetching new colors in shades of mint green, lilac, and bright yellow, in addition to product (RED), black, and white variations. The back of the phone is a bit cleaner than before, but there’s a fairly annoying new camera array that also appears on the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 11s is a luxury mobile phone that features the same glass surface and aluminum body balance as the new brothers. However, the 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm and 194g chunky kit is certainly 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm compared to the iPhone 12 and weighs 164g.

Image 1/2

iPhone 12 (Image Credit: TechRadar) Image 2/2

iPhone 11 (Image credit: TechRadar)

The iPhone 12 is smaller than the iPhone 11 in every way so you don’t get dazzled by the numbers. It’s 4mm shorter, 4mm narrower, almost 1mm thinner, and 30g lighter.

This results in Apple’s vivid new design for the iPhone 12. A flat-edged industrial approach reminiscent of the iPhone 4 and 5. However, the margin of error is even tighter and the screen approaches the edge.

The iPhone 11 lineup loses attractive dark green shades and less attractive yellow and purple shades, but instead has attractive dark blue shades and slightly less attractive light green shades. It can be used normally. Black, white, and product (RED) variations.

Returning to the build quality issue, the iPhone 12 features a new nanocrystal ceramic shield screen that is four times stronger than before. Both phones are IP68 certified, the iPhone 12 can be submerged in 6 meters of water for 30 minutes, while the iPhone 11 can only withstand 2 meters.

From one point of view, the iPhone 11 is easier to hold thanks to its rounded edges. But overall we like the look and compact nature of the iPhone 12.

DisplayImage 1/2

iPhone 12 (Image Credit: TechRadar) Image 2/2

iPhone 11 (Image credit: Future)

If the iPhone 12s’ innovative design makes the release gap with the iPhone 11 look longer than 11 months, wait until you consider the screen.

Both are 6.1 inches, which is about 600 knits bright under normal conditions, but the similarities end here.

There is a big difference in screen technology. The iPhone 11 uses IPS LCD technology, but the iPhone 12 is making a leap to OLED. This gives new phones more vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and much higher contrast. There is really no comparison.

The iPhone 12 realizes the benefits of a display with much clearer resolution. The iPhone 11 is only 326 ppi and can manage only 828 x 1,792, while the iPhone 12 is available at 460 ppi and 1,170 x 2,532.

Both models share a refresh rate of 60Hz. But that’s a lot disappointing with the iPhone 12, which was released when 90Hz and 120Hz screens became the norm in the Android world.

camera

iPhone 12 (Image credit: TechRadar)

In terms of hardware, the cameras offered on both devices are similar. And not just from a visual point of view.

Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 have a pair of wide and ultra-wide 12-megapixel cameras with image sensors of the same size. The only big difference here is, in fact, the faster f / 1.6 aperture on the iPhone 12s wide sensor. This naturally helps in taking pictures in dark places.

That doesn’t mean that the iPhone 12 camera doesn’t achieve excellent results. It’s there, but the difference isn’t the earthquake, and those improvements are primarily the result of Apple’s improved image processing and the higher-performance A14 Bionic chip.

This brings new features such as Smart HDR 3 that handles dynamic range better than before. Bright sky scenes are well-balanced with the iPhone 12.

On other daytime shots, it’s hard to see many differences. However, as already mentioned, important improvements can be seen in dark places and at night. The iPhone 12 has noticed that it captures brighter shots in more detail in more difficult situations.

Night mode is generally more flexible on the iPhone 12 as it works with all three cameras (including a 12-megapixel selfie camera).

The video on the iPhone 12 has also been improved, and Dolby Vision now renders scenes with much better balance and dynamic range. On iPhone 12, it is limited to 4K / 30fps.

Specifications and performance

iPhone 11 (Image credit: TechRadar)

Apple improves smartphone performance by a significant margin each year, so it’s no wonder that the iPhone 12s A14 Bionic outperforms the iPhone 11s A13 Bionic comfortably. Benchmarks and Apple’s own estimates show that CPUs are about 20% faster and GPUs are about 10% faster.

The A14 also includes a 16-core neural engine, which improves AI performance by 80% compared to the A13.

However, in general, you won’t notice the difference. Both phones are extremely fast, and in the latest 3D games and multitasking sessions, none of the obvious benefits of the new phone minus weird lighting effects and an optimized 60fps frame rate.

The real benefit of this performance improvement is its potential. You might be able to buy both phones new today, but the iPhone 12 will enjoy an additional year of speed, not to mention ongoing software support from Apple.

It’s also the higher performance A14, which enables many of the camera advances outlined in the previous section. These days, these photo improvements are the result of processing power and machine learning, rather than lens and sensor upgrades.

Because of its value, both phones run on 4GB of RAM. iOS is famous for its low memory usage, so we say “” for its value. So everything you want to do with these devices is enough. Yes, the Pro model has 6GB of RAM, but I’m not sure that anything that makes sense will be possible.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 also come with the same 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage options. We wanted the iPhone 12 to join the iPhone 12 Pro by adopting 128GB as a new entry-level option.

Another spec advantage of the iPhone 12 is the 5G connection. If you live in an area with next-generation network coverage (and certainly still big), only new phones will have access to it.

Battery life

So far, the iPhone 12 has won in all categories except price. However, there is one area where the old iPhone 11 appears to be fighting back. It’s battery life.

The iPhone 11 with a 3,110mAh battery certainly delivers more power with a tap than the iPhone 12 with a 2,815mAh unit. However, additional optimizations based on the more efficient A14 Bionic chip should be considered.

Apple quotes the same battery life numbers in video (17 hours) and music (65 hours). Sure enough, I experienced similar stamina on both phones.

However, the battery life of the iPhone 11s is said to be slightly better. With a low-resolution display and no power-consuming 5G, you might be able to live a little longer from your old cell phone.

In our experience, moving between 4G and 5G networks consumes a lot of juice on the iPhone 12s and runs out of battery after 16-18 hours. Hopefully, when 5G modems are better integrated, it will be improved in future models.

Both phones have wireless charging, but only the iPhone 12 supports Apple’s new MagSafe method. Imagine a Qi charging pad that is small and magnetically clipped to the back of the phone. Then add a compatible case and wallet ecosystem. This is MagSafe in a nutshell. It requires extra expense for accessories and it’s too early to say if it’s a gimmick ignored by 3D Touch veins.

Another additional cost is a regular wall charger. If you bought your new iPhone 12 or iPhone 11 directly from Apple today, the USB-C-Lightning cable alone won’t put bricks in the box. However, if you find the new iPhone 11 before the iPhone 12 goes on sale, you’ll get that classic charger.

TakeawayImage 1/2

IPhone 12 in various colors (image credit: Future) Image 2/2

IPhone 11 in various colors (image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 12 is a better mobile phone than the iPhone 11 in every way.

It’s faster, more compact, more attractive, and has a very good display. The cameras represent modest improvements, but those advances signal themselves in tricky low-light conditions.

As already mentioned, the iPhone 11 may just pull the siblings to the post due to battery life issues, which is a shame. But some of that comes down to offering 5G connectivity on the iPhone 12. We hope this will be unique from 2021 to 2022.

Is the combination of these improvements worth the $ 150 / £ 150 premium? This is something each reader has to answer for himself, but there is one thing for sure. After a few years of watering, the iPhone 12 feels like a clear step from Apple.

