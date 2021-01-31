Google Maps Street View gets split screen UI on Android





Street View was released over a decade ago, and this vast image database is now enhancing its Live View AR capabilities. The Google Maps update for Android adds split-screen mode to improve the Street View experience.

When you open Street View after dropping a map pin, the new split view UI launches automatically. On the other hand, if you’re accessing Street View directly from the list of locations, you’ll have a normal full-screen interface. In such cases, there is a “Minimize” button in the lower right corner.

The map below has paths that feature street-level images highlighted in blue, and user-taken PhotoSpheres are displayed as dots. You can tap anywhere to jump quickly. The circular marker at your current location has an arrow that indicates the direction you are pointing. This navigation method is much more convenient than using the arrows to move and drag Street View.

This Street View split screen has been widely deployed (via Reddit) through server-side updates in recent versions of Google Maps. It appears in the Android client, but not in iOS. On the other hand, it has long been available on the Web with the ability to adjust the height of each half.

Google Maps Details:

