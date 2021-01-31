Google Cloud workflow is now generally available





Google recently announced the general availability of Google Cloud Workflows, a service that integrates Google Cloud and HTTP-based API services with serverless workflows. The workflow connector is now in public preview.

Google Cloud Workflows does not require infrastructure management and scales down on demand, such as scaling down to zero if requests are not processed. It can be used to develop complex serverless applications based on a workflow that connects and integrates a set of serverless tasks in a predetermined order. Other managed services such as Google Cloud API, Cloud Functions, Cloud Run.

Among the features of the new service are error handling with configurable retry policies, reliable workflow execution for enterprise and line-of-business applications, JSON parsing and expression-based variable manipulation between steps. There is a function to pass information. The workflow exposes the connector for easy access to other Google Cloud APIs within the workflow.

Mete Atamel, Google’s senior developer advocate, explains why he thinks the new service will help developers.

Connecting services is one of the “should be easy”, but it actually takes time and effort. You need to understand the common connection formats used by the service, establish connections, parse the results, and pass the results. It does not cover error handling, retries, and all production-ready type features that you ultimately need to perform.

In use cases where you can benefit from workflows, inventory management processes, e-commerce transactions, and other services that require an orchestration layer. Before GA, GCP Product Manager Filip Knapik wrote an article with examples of workflows such as processing files uploaded to storage buckets and tagging files based on extensions. He explains:

Oversimplified, Cloud Composer is perfect for managing data processing, ETL, or machine learning pipelines and integrating with data products such as BigQuery and Dataflow. However, if you want to handle events or chain APIs in a serverless way with burst traffic patterns, high execution, or low latency, you should first look at the workflow (..) Workflow has no “cold start” Will automatically scale out. It is effective and the transition between steps is fast. This makes the workflow ideal for delay-sensitive applications.

GCP isn’t the only cloud provider that offers managed workflows. Microsoft has Azure Logic Apps, and Amazon introduced the AWS Step Function over four years ago. Former AWS VP / prominent engineer Tim Bray has created a detailed comparison of AWS and GCP services. However, he concludes that the choice of workflow service is the choice of platform, regardless of the features offered or the maturity of the various services.

Which workflow service should I use? It’s that easy. You should use a declaratively specified fully managed cloud-native service that can call different workers and combine retries and exception handling for high reliability. You also need to use something native to your public cloud.

Google Cloud Workflows has a pay-as-you-go pricing model based on the number of steps and the number of external HTTP calls, with the first 5000 steps and 2000 HTTP calls being free each month.

