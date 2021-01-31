Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine Adds Epidemiology Experts | KLBK | KAMC





Amarillo, Texas and Lubbock (News Release) — Below is a news release from Texas Tech University.

Diagnosing a patient’s illness and treating it effectively is one thing. Nevertheless, a completely different approach is needed to understand, manage and prevent infectious microbes and diseases within the population. Epidemiology is a field of science in which populations are studied to better promote the health of the population as a whole.

Epidemiological skills are important to veterinarians and thus to society as a whole. It is easy to imagine that a veterinarian is being called in to investigate the outbreak of a disease in a herd of cattle. But equally important is the role of veterinarians in human health. In fact, the veterinarian’s pledge includes a pledge to protect animals and public health. Society benefits when new knowledge provides a way to help advance this vow. New knowledge comes from curious researchers who answer important social questions.

Babafela Awosile is one of those researchers. Through epidemiology, Awosile from Nigeria seeks to understand antimicrobial resistance and the application of multifaceted mitigation strategies to reduce the incidence of disease at all levels. Awosile brings its passion and experience to West Texas and helps develop the next generation of veterinarians to serve its diverse rural and local communities.

“Dr. Awosile will join our school in many meaningful ways,” said Guy Ronellagan, Dean of the Texas Tech University Veterinary School in Amarillo. “As a veterinarian and epidemiologist, he combines his skills to study diseases both individually and in groups. In other words, he can see both forests and trees. Dr. Awosile, I You will find many joint opportunities to work with our wonderful faculty to add to their research and pursue his research interests. This collective study is our animal, we It will benefit the serving community, and society as a whole. “

Awosile has joined the growing faculty of veterinary medicine as an assistant professor of epidemiology and population health. He started his duties on Monday (January 4th).

“I am excited to join this department and participate in the innovative program of Texas Tech University,” said Awosile. “I look forward to working with and cooperating with other faculty members in future veterinary training to meet the needs of rural and local communities in Texas, both in livestock and public health. It is about helping future veterinarians develop the skills they need to promote public health and fulfill their professional obligations to apply epidemiological principles to veterinary practice. “

After spending the last 18 months in the Health Information and Performance Department of Prince Edward Island, Canada, Awosile first came to Texas Tech University as a Health Information Data Analyst and later as a Health Information Specialist.

As a data analyst, he was responsible for statistical analysis, methodology, reporting, and presentation of data to support decision making and improved healthcare delivery. As a health information expert, he developed and implemented data queries from health information systems. We have created a data collection, reporting and analysis system. We have developed a dashboard for heath data indicators.

His research uses epidemiological and genomic tools and the One Health approach to understand the development of infectious diseases, including the application of antimicrobial resistance and mitigation strategies to reduce its incidence. As a teacher, he encourages students to think as scientists and strives to realize his potential regardless of background.

Prior to serving for the Prince Edward Island government, Awosile was a postdoctoral fellow at the Atlantic Veterinary College in the state of Canada, analyzing aquatic epidemiological data and conducting a systematic review of viral and bacterial pathogens in wild salmonids. I did it.

He also served as a research / fieldworker and experimental assistant at the Institute of Veterinary Public Health at the University of Prince Edward Island in Charlottetown, Canada for a year (2014-2015).

Awosile was also a lecturer at the Veterinary School of the Federal Agricultural University in Abeokuta, Nigeria (2012-14). So he collaborated on antimicrobial resistance while teaching veterinary public health and preventive medicine undergraduate courses.

Awosile holds a Master’s degree in Public Health and Preventive Medicine in Veterinary Medicine (2012) and a PhD in Veterinary Medicine (2009) from the Federal Agricultural University in Abeokuta, Nigeria. He received his PhD in Epidemiology from the University of Prince Edward Island in 2017 and a One Health diploma from the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada.

While earning his master’s degree, he was a junior researcher at the Federal University of Agriculture and continued his antimicrobial resistance work while teaching courses at the Veterinary Public Health Clinic.

He is a member of the American Society for Microbiology, the Consortium for Monitoring and Epidemiology of Drug-Resistant Infectious Diseases, and the Nigerian Veterinary Society.

“Dr. Awosile teaches basic courses in the veterinary curriculum in the areas of epidemiology, public health, and approaches to the treatment of illness,” said John Dascanio, Senior Vice Dean of Academic Affairs and Student Affairs. “Dr. Awosile helps students, faculty, and the industry logically explore and devise strategies for investigating disease outbreaks. He has an economic impact on our region. It will contribute to our program to tackle and prevent illness. “

Awosile joins a growing and vibrant team of veterinary faculty and staff. Additional team members will continue to be added over the coming months as the school prepares to welcome the first class in the fall of 2021.

About the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

Thanks to the generosity of communities throughout Amarillo and Texas and the commitment of legislators throughout the state, the Texas Tech University Veterinary School was established in 2018 in Amarillo. In September 2020, the school was awarded a reasonable guarantee letter. The American Veterinary Association (AVMA) Education Council has begun admission procedures in preparation for classes starting in August 2021.

The Veterinary School recruits and selects students who are passionate about serving local and local communities. Its curriculum focuses on the abilities and skills needed to succeed in the hands-on types that support these communities. Texas Tech’s innovative and cost-effective model partners with a broad community of state-wide veterinary practice to provide clinical, real-world experiential learning.

(News release from Texas Tech University)

