Voting: What is the best 2D Mario game?





In September 2020, Nintendo began a festive season in honor of Super Mario Bros. Celebrating its 35th anniversary, before and after the release of Super Mario 3D All Stars, we asked Nintendo Life readers to rank all mainline 3D Mario games. With Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury coming soon and Nintendo’s mandated anniversary ending at the end of March, I thought it was the best time to find one in 2D. Mario games are also great. You know, to complete the set.

Below is a list of candidates for all 2D Mario platformers. Registered users of Nintendo Life can click on the stars to rate some or all of the game on a scale of 10. Like the top 50 platform polls and other list of reader ranks, user ratings manage the resulting rank list in real time and are subject to change in order after publication.

If you have previously rated these games in our database and you are likely to be grateful to you! If not, why not scroll down and score what you play on a scale of 10? For science!

© Nintendo

Note: This ranking omits certain handheld ports and rereleases. This includes the impressive Super Mario Brothers Deluxe for Game Boy Color, GBA ports with various misleading names, and Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS. Also, to represent the game, I chose the deluxe version of Switch’s New Super Mario Bros. U and gave Yoshi’s Island and Wario Land boots that might have “Super Mario” in the title. , A new branch of platformers with their own flavors, where those spin-offs were born. For a limited time, 35 battle royale Super Mario Bros. 35 were also shown the door. And finally, it includes the autorunner Super Mario Run. Because this is a platformer. Complaints to a regular address.

Evaluate each 2D Super Mario game.

Click on the stars below to rate each Super Mario game you played on a 10-point scale.

Thank you for your rating! Results will be published at a later date, but the list of results is fluid, so if you miss a “vote” before the ranking is published, you can still influence the ranking after publication.

