



New mobility data released by Google shows the impact of the blockade on the number of people going to the South End.

Technology giants are using location data collected from telephones to help public health officials understand how people’s movements have changed during a pandemic.

The report uses data from people who chose to store location history on Google to show how well people are following government instructions.

The data tracks people’s movements in homes, retail stores, recreational facilities, grocery stores, pharmacies, public transport hubs, parks and green spaces.

What does the South End data show?

Looking at South End data, the number of visitors is declining at almost every destination.

As of January 22, the number of people traveling to retail stores such as restaurants and cafes and recreational destinations decreased by 62% compared to the average.

Travel to retail stores and recreational facilities fell by as much as 80% below the average during Christmas.

In the South End, the number of people using public transport has also dropped dramatically, down 64%.

Public transport usage was also 80% below the Christmas and New Year averages.

Meanwhile, the number of people going to retail and healthcare fell by 16%, and the number of people going to work fell by 52%.

Not surprisingly, the number of people visiting South End parks has increased significantly, as people appear to be observing blockade rules.

The number of visitors to the park on January 22 increased by 62%, and data show that it increased by more than 80% on Christmas.

Also, 21% of people in residential areas show that residents behave as they are told and stay at home.

What are the current blockade rules?

British people have to stay home and go out just for “reasonable excuses”.

If you don’t live together, or if you don’t have a support bubble with them, you aren’t allowed to leave home to meet people socially.

A new £ 800 fine has been announced for attending more than 15 house parties. Doubles for each additional breach-up to £ 6,400.

The organizer will be fined £ 10,000.

What is a “reasonable excuse” for leaving home?

• Shopping for essentials such as food and medicine

• Meet your support and childcare bubbles

• Children can move between distant parents

• Work in places where it is “irrational” to work from home, such as nannies, cleaners, and merchants

• Education, training, childcare, medical appointments and emergencies

• Religious worship

•moving

•motion

You can exercise with people from other households in an open public space. You should be 2 meters away from each other.

If you leave home for any of these reasons, you should stay local unless you need to go further, for example going to work.

Travel abroad or around the UK is only permitted if it is essential.

If you are clinically very vulnerable, you should only go out for medical appointments, exercise, or if it is essential. You should not attend work.

When will the blockade end?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline how the blockade will end towards the end of February.

Johnson says the school will reopen first and March 8 will be the earliest.

Relaxation of blockade restrictions depends on the success of the vaccine program, infection rates, and national mortality.

