Automation, AI, Blockchain: Here’s how B2B payments will change in 2021.





It is no exaggeration to say that business-to-business (B2B) payment methods and practices are changing today.

B2B payments have become increasingly digital, where the accounts payable sector was once overwhelmingly paper-based and there was a slow manual process for sending payments to vendors and contractors. Twenty years ago, spectacular paper checks were replaced by cloud-based systems that could schedule automatic payments in a variety of ways. Streamline back office operations such as invoice processing and related features to ensure payment management. Stampli CTO Ofer Feldman. Photo: Stampli

As the situation of B2B payments changes, it is important for financial professionals and others to stay up to date. Join us for the latest B2B payment trends in 2020 and what companies can do to catch up after 2021.

Shift from manual payment methods

By 2020, not all businesses were fully digitized with respect to invoices, but this was due to more invoices being sent for approval by accounts payable paid electronically rather than manually. This is the first year in history.

According to the important Ardent Partners accounts payable index in 2020, accounts payable are undergoing a paradigm shift, with 49.7% of invoices being sent manually and 50.3% of invoices being sent electronically.

Still, the situation is steadily changing in the world of B2B payments, and the transition from manual processes is underway in a clear and observable way.

Paper savings, increased digital and real-time payments

Accounts payable currently receives more electronic invoices than paper, but B2B electronic payments show a similar trend. According to the 2020 Ardent Partners report, paper checks are fairly common for B2B payments, but only 45% of organizations manually cut checks compared to 55% of organizations that use electronic payments. is.

The lack of enthusiasm for paper checks is even more pronounced among employees for how they receive salaries. According to a survey of more than 30,000 workers in the American Payroll Associations 2020 Getting Paid in America, 93.87% were paid by direct deposit and only 3.66% still received paper checks.

Few people, whether employees or vendors, really want to wait for a check from a company. In fact, this trend seems to be towards real-time payments. In the B2B market, immediate trading could jump from the current $ 3 trillion to $ 18 trillion, according to a study released by Juniper Research in late September. It is expected to account for 89% of these transactions.

Other electronic invoices

Invoices are more electronic than manual on hand for accounts payable, but suppliers still send invoices using paper with an overwhelming margin. According to the 2020 Ardent Partners Benchmark, 75.1% of invoices still arrive in paper and only 24.9% are sent digitally.

The benefits of electronic billing are becoming more and more known to a variety of stakeholders, with lower paper, postage, and in-office costs, according to research.

Promotion of automation with Covid-19

Covid-19 seems to have accelerated the ongoing push for payment automation with the advent of cloud computing, which does not emphasize the need for expensive on-premises legacy systems.

That said, pandemics are clearly affecting B2B operations. If you created a case of automation last month and the paper check is really terrible in the CPA Practice Advisor, one author could have had a different answer at the beginning of the year when employees still had easy access to the company’s check printing equipment. I admitted that I have sex.

But now that the accounts payable team is evacuating to the right place, their process often involves driving to an office or other place of residence to sign a check, the authors said. Adding other check stuffing and mailing steps creates a very time consuming task.

AI, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies in B2B payments

B2B payments are spawning a variety of innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies may not be a viable option for most organizations given the uncertainty about real-world B2B applications and regulations. Meanwhile, looking to the future of cryptocurrencies, here’s how AI and blockchain innovation is playing a role.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Artificial intelligence (AI) has permeated many parts of our lives in recent years, and of course it is also affecting the financial industry.

In January, two authors wrote about Harvard Business Review, a financial company that uses AI and data to provide a variety of services to consumers. The authors write that the company employs less than a tenth and serves more than ten times as many customers as the largest banks in the United States.

Similar to AP Automation, AI can significantly reduce the time required for B2B payments by AP staff and stakeholders with intelligent technology that can capture invoice information and code it into an accounting system. It can be shortened. Machine learning is also useful for the ability to explore a myriad of accounting data and workflow patterns to learn trends and make suggestions. As one author recently pointed out in the Payments Journal, (machine learning) is the only technology that can keep pace in the real-time world.

Blockchain

As part of a month-long series on digitizing and monetizing B2B payments at PYMNTS, blockchain, the technology that forms the backbone of crypto payments, also B2B, as a panel of experts proved on October 15. Affecting payments.

The series revolves around having a traditional currency with the kind of protection offered by major banks, but pointed out that it can be done on the Internet with the help of blockchain. A true innovation cycle is about building up the ability to program money as a data type on the Internet, one executive told PYMNTS. We need a governance model. A regulatory model is needed around it.

Executive David Scola told PYMNTS that the blockchain, which is also on the radar of the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), blocks corporate behavior and links to some of the fast-growing and evolving trade and financial systems. I considered using a chain. all around the world.

Cryptocurrency

Not surprisingly, cryptocurrencies are beginning to appear in B2B payments, but so far only a few. The 2019 PFI found that 8.1% of businesses use cryptocurrencies as their payment method and 3.9% of respondents report that they are very or very happy with this method.

MasterCard’s VP, blockchain, and Digital Asset Lead told industry sites in September that financial technologies that don’t have widespread support for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies seem to be changing, at least. Its small number may not be generally accepted. The company handles 90 blockchain-specific patents.

Being ahead of the curve is about inclusion, executives told the site that we are looking at what we can use today to include people until cryptocurrencies become the mainstream solution. .. We don’t wait until cryptocurrencies are much more prevalent.

Legacy system transformation

One of the smartest things they can do to keep up with the changes that are currently underway in the world of B2B payments is to consider upgrading their accounting systems.

Perhaps companies are struggling to build DOS-based internal systems, which were on-premises many years ago and have been deprecated for a long time. Enterprises can stubbornly retain these systems by using IT staff to patch them forever. As the Payments Journal pointed out in August, its ridiculous errand, a legacy payment processing system built solely to process payments, can only process very small amounts of data and offers very little additional functionality.

But nowadays, thanks to cloud computing, enterprises have more options than ever to eliminate costly and inefficient internal systems.

Cloud-based AP solution to replace on-premises systems

More and more companies are adopting cloud-based accounts payable systems. They are trading outdated internal systems for cloud solutions that can evolve with every innovation in the payments world.

While large companies tend to be drawn to solutions, 2019 PFI is affordable for smaller companies, with $ 100- $ 500 million revenue showing the greatest interest in innovation providers like Stampli. It shows that we can offer a pricing system.

Enterprises of all sizes can now buy AP automation solutions in the cloud. This allows you to keep up with current trends and transform your B2B payments in days.

Ofer Feldman is the co-founder and CTO of Stampli, an AI-based automation platform that streamlines accounts payable processing, collaboration, and payments.

