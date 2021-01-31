Space Chimpanzee Ham: The World’s First Ape in Space





As he is known (authorities were worried that the death of a named chimpanzee would cause bad publicity), for two years, No. 65 was intensively trained at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico. Received. He was instructed to push the lever within 5 seconds of seeing the blue light flashing.

On January 31, 1961, a chimpanzee in a mini spacesuit was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a Mercury Redstone rocket. During his orbital flight, a computer on the ground measured normal vital signs and informed mission control that their brave chimpanzees were alive. Mercury Capsule lost pressure during the mission, but Ham was saved by his spacesuit.

He performed his mission brilliantly, and at the end of the 16-minute flight his capsule landed safely in the Atlantic Ocean. He pulled the lever slightly slower in space than on Earth, but this feat proved that human motion control was possible in space. He was renamed Ham only when he returned to Earth safely with a broken nose.

Ham joins the ranks of fruit flies and dogs in the Pantheon, a space test animal. The Space Chimp Mission paved the way for Alan Shepard to fly over the Earth’s atmosphere in 1961, and Ham starred in the film with another national hero, Eberk Nibel, until his death in 1983. I found time and lived a comfortable life at a zoo in the United States.

Source: Ham the Space Chimp: The Worlds First Ape in Space

