When the Midwest digs up, the East Coast favors a powerful Nor’easter





Almost two years have passed since there was more than an inch of snowfall in Washington, DC, but that could change significantly by the second half of Sunday. The city has been alerted to heavy snow until Sunday evening and can have 4 to 8 inches of snow. It will snow more on Monday.

CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said, “It’s not easy to predict snowfall in the capital, but there’s a lot of snowfall in the DC region on Sunday, and we’re more confident that it will last until Monday.” Stated.

A large winter storm is underway, which can bring as much as 10 inches of snow to the national capital. This concludes the 709-day run of Washington DC without more than an inch of snowfall.

“The only other time this happened was a 788-day streak that ended in 2013,” says CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.

Storm road

More than 110 million people received winter weather warnings from the southern Great Lakes to New England on Sunday morning. The effects of the storm are already felt as heavy snowfall in northern Illinois and central Indiana caused travel headaches.

The storm will be a powerful Nor’easter when it reaches the shore by Monday morning. This is a long-term event for many along the East Coast due to the slow termination of the system. The snow explodes periodically over the next three days, from Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York City to Boston, ending gradually from southwest to northeast.

Expected main impact

Heavy snow is accompanied by strong winds, which reduces visibility and causes power outages. Travel disruptions will range from the ground to the air as storms cover roads and runways with fresh snow. In the suburbs of Chicago, snowfall of 1-2 inches per hour was reported late Saturday night, with up to 9 inches of snow projected by Sunday night. As the storm moves east, the storm will be reorganized and intensified. The highest amounts of snow cover from New Jersey to southern New York, eastern Pennsylvania, and parts of Maryland, with up to 1 foot of snow.

Ice and sleet buildup is also a concern in parts of North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia. The highest totals may be north of Charlotte and Raleigh, where up to 1/2 inch of ice is possible.

The warm fronts of this storm today bring numerous showers and thunderstorms to the central and southeastern United States. Expect a rainy Sunday in Atlanta before a shower leaves the area by the beginning of the week.

In further west regions, such as St. Louis, Illinois and Springfield, rain and snow often mix until Sunday evening. It is unknown exactly how much snow will adhere to the ground.

A week after the area of ​​Iowa was hit by snow, Hawkeye was able to see a few more inches by Sunday night.

Developing no easter

“Snow moves from southwest to northeast on Saturday midnight and early Sunday morning, and is likely to spread by midnight Sunday,” said the National Weather Service in Baltimore and Washington, DC.

From Sunday afternoon to Monday, it may switch to sleet and icy rain.

In Nor’easter, there is uncertainty about the expected amount of snow, as it relies heavily on the exact course of the cyclone.

“There seems to be consensus among predictive models of moderate to heavy snowfall from parts of Virginia to Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but there remains uncertainty about the exact orbit of the cyclone from Monday to Tuesday. There is, “Ward said. “This has a big impact on the amount of snow that falls from New York City to New England. A storm system that tracks parallel to the coast provides more snowfall, but more eastward tracking to the ocean. , Limit the total amount of snow in New England. “”

It can make the difference between seeing 4 inches of snow and 1 foot of snow in places like Boston and New York City.

The Philadelphia NWS office predicts that snow over 6 inches with a gust of 45 mph “will generate a lot of snowstorms and drifting snow.”

In a forecast discussion, the agency also said the storm was an unusually long event, with more than 36 hours of snow and winter precipitation, and the highest total and proportion of snow would not be realized until the end of Monday. It was.

The Boston NWS office had already suggested a storm and its possible consequences on Friday.

“A serious winter storm could occur from Monday to Tuesday,” the Boston office said on Twitter. “If this storm occurs, it can cause significant snowfall, along with periods of strong winds and coastal floods along the eastern coast of Massachusetts.”

After that, the storm will push the shore away by Wednesday.

Jennifer Gray of CNN contributed to this report.

