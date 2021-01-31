Give more Filipino households access to clean and safe water for technical assistance – Manila Bulletin





Diana Starder continues to spread love in the new normal season of mind. Innovative skin care, beauty, and healthy lifestyle authorities will celebrate Valentine’s Day in another way, but more meaningfully this year.

The company invites its fellow Filipinos affected by the ongoing pandemic to share their affection by providing access to clean water, one of their most basic needs. I will. Diana Starder invites you to shed your love on this Valentine’s Day.

With a one-month promotion, Diana Stalders’ valued clients can return in a simple yet very important way. During February, every time you buy a dS product worth 2,500 pesos, the water purifier unit will be funded and donated to families who cannot afford to buy purified water.

Defending clean water

This effort is taken from Stalder Groups’ previous Clean Water for Every Juan project, which began in December 2020. The program donated a water purifier unit to families in needy communities that were severely affected by the devastation of Typhoon Ulysses in November.

Today, more than ever, immediate access to clean and safe water is paramount to the health of all Filipino families, stressed by Dina Dela Paz Stalder, Founder, President and CEO of the Stalder Group.

The economic impact of New Normal is that many households are deprived of access to health due to lack or lack of clean water. So Diana Starder invites everyone to team up with us to spread love to our peers through this purpose, she added.

The need for clean water

Based on the latest data released by UNICEF Philippines, 80% of countries in poor communities have access to basic water services. However, the quality and safety of drinking water is still compromised, as about 20% of the population still lacks basic sanitation. Water.org estimates that approximately 5 million Filipinos continue to rely on safe and unsustainable water sources.

This remains an urgent health concern as more people, especially young people, are at risk of illness caused by contaminated drinking water, especially in poor areas. Clean water is also important during these times when people need to wash their hands frequently to fight the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Many local households can devote a portion of their budget to purchasing purified, distilled, or mineral water, but nonetheless, households struggling to achieve their goals. There is. Diana Starder supports a patriotic call to ensure that no one is left behind. According to Delapas, our small but important way can enable all families to survive this crisis with good health and temperament.

Visit the Diana Starders Gateway Mall Clinic in Quezon City to purchase skin care products and services. Health and safety protocols are strictly adhered to.

