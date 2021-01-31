Confirmed: Samsung has big plans for rollable phones and slideable ones





When it comes to innovative form factors, it’s no exaggeration to say that Samsung isn’t content with its glory. The company already has two types of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that opens into a large tablet and the Galaxy Z Flip that folds in half to make it compact. Currently, the company is seeing experimenting with more unorthodox ways to pack more displays into smaller spaces.

South Korean site The Elec reports that Samsung Display has a record of plans in the “rollable and slidable” space. The company’s senior vice president, Choi Kwon-young, reportedly said at the company’s fourth-quarter conference call that Samsung Display will promote “small to medium-sized displays this year.”

There are two important things to note here. First, the report does not define the meaning of rollable or slidable. This probably refers to how the screen expands like a scroll or slides, but you can imagine that the results are very similar to the average consumer.

Second, and perhaps more importantly, the report specifically mentions Samsung Display, and you’ll notice that part of the business contains a lot of pies. The company’s rollable / slideable display experiments may be limited to TVs rather than small enough to fit in a pocket.

It’s possible that the company is talking about making displays that other companies can use, but given Samsung’s enthusiasm for getting out of the trap first with foldable phones, that doesn’t seem to be the case on the phone side. ..

With all these warnings covered, there’s good reason to think Samsung is working on a rollable phone. Not only did LG’s (probably abandoned) rollable cell phone attract media attention, but a recently discovered patent states that Samsung has been considering the utility of rollable displays for at least a year. is showing.

In the unlikely event that neither LG nor Samsung offer rollable phones, all hope is not lost. TCL also has a rollable design in the work that the company demonstrated at CES. Although no release date is given, LG’s option price is reported to be $ 2,359 (assuming it arrives as well), and TCL’s reputation for low-cost devices is appealing to those on a budget. You may find out.

