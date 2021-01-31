Video: The 2022 BMW 2 Series has been tested in camouflage





BMW’s little coupe was seen before it was announced later this year.

The 2022 BMW 2 Series was captured by KindelTechAuto in a video test on a California highway.

BMW’s little coupe is hidden behind a heavy camouflage, with some fake additions to hide the details of the new generation 2 Series.

The current model is one of the oldest vehicles in the German car manufacturer’s lineup, introduced in 2014 and is now nearing (and beyond) the end of its eight-year life cycle. ).

Unlike the 2 Series Gran Coupe, which uses the same front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive architecture as the Mini Hatch, the next 2-door 2-series is said to continue the rear-wheel drive foundation, just like the current model.

Details: 2021 BMW 2 Series Coupe Rendering: M245i

Camouflage is doing its best to hide the car’s nose, even though a photo of the spy caught the front of the 2 Series in April 2020.

The prototype also appears to be reintroducing an old-style door handle that is reminiscent of that found on BMW models up to the E345 and E363 series in the 1990s.

The mule has a fairly large bonnet hump, which could be the case in the wrong direction from a BMW engineer, but the twin round exhaust chips and traditional mirrors aren’t the mid-spec 220i or 230i. It suggests that you are looking at a mid-spec 220i or 230i. Performance-focused M240i or M245i, or flagship M2.

Although not yet confirmed, sources have told CarAdvice that the 2022 BMW 2 Series will be announced in late 2021 and will arrive in the BMW showroom in early 2022.

