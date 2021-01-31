Was “Golden Eye 007” set for the 2021 release due to a leaked remake of the Xbox 360?





GoldenEye 007 Video Game Release (Youtube / The Mr. X Podcast)

An online leak of footage from a canceled Xbox 360 video game revealed a remaster of Rare’s original “Golden Eye 007.” There are currently rumors that a playable version of the game may be available before the end of 2021.

GoldenEye007 leak video

In 2002, Microsoft purchased Rare, and developers were initially expected to bring many of the older Nintendo games to the Xbox console.

Since then, Rare has released upgraded versions of almost all old Nintendo games. Many are available as part of the Rare Replay collection.

If you have an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Game Pass, you can now take advantage of the system’s backward compatibility features to play popular games such as “Banjo-Kazooie” and “Perfect Dark.”

One of the most famous games Rhea developed for the Nintendo console was “GoldenEye 007,” which was exclusively for the Nintendo 64 at the time. The Nintendo 64 helped popularize multiplayer first-person shooters on game consoles.

To date, “GoldenEye 007” has never been re-released on other platforms, and the only way to play video games is to use the Nintendo 64 or emulation. Other James Bond games have been released in the last few years, but “Golden Eye 007” has never been remade.

Nintendo Giga Leak has caused a lot of video game leaks over the past year, but the latest footage of rounds online is huge.

The remaster of “Golden Eye 007” was previously under development for the Xbox Live arcade, but was canceled before it was completed.

Rumor has it that online playable builds have become widespread over the past few months, and game fans are excited to see the game again 20 years later.

Xbox 360 Golden Eye 007

YouTube Graslu00 has uploaded a long play video of the Xbox Live arcade version of the game, “Golden Eye 007.” The channel got a lot of attention as the video showed the full execution of the game and some multiplayer maps.

According to Graslu00, the “GoldenEye 007” leak has nothing to do with the video game password-protected leak previously posted on 4Chan. He believes a playable version will be released by the end of 2021, but no further details have been revealed.

Nick Burton, Rare’s senior software engineer, explained why the game was cancelled. Nintendo has no ownership of the license, so Nintendo said it will not be responsible for canceling video games on the Xbox 360. Multiple owners of the James Bond movie series are responsible for canceling the project.

According to ScreenRant, James Bond fans can expect a ton of content, with the exception of “Golden Eye 007,” which is rumored to be released this year.

If it’s something like the popular “Hitman” game, you can expect high quality, but you can’t reproduce the charm of “Golden Eye 007”.That’s why fans are holding their breath and waiting for the rumor to be re-released

..

