Switch was Nintendo’s “makeup or break product” – Reggie Fils-Aime





Former US President Nintendo talks about how Switch got out of the crisis.

The Wii U was a big mistake for Nintendo. With the exception of Virtual Boy, this is the worst-selling hardware in history, with a series of weird decisions from design issues to marketing catastrophes, and Nintendo has lost most of its market share on the Wii. It was. But with Nintendo Switch, they’re back more powerful than ever. And it’s hard to believe that it wasn’t long ago that Japanese companies weren’t in the worst of their lives.

Recently, at the New York Gaming Awards Twitch Stream (via Nintendo Life), former Nintendo US President Reginald Fiss Aim talked about the transition. Reggie talked about the amazing turnaround that Nintendo enjoyed at Switch after emphasizing how bad the Wii U was for Switch (which he had talked about in the past), the hybrid system really It was Nintendo’s “Make or Break” console.

“Nintendo has made so many innovations in this area,” he said. “What Nintendo did with Switch, I think it’s my lasting memory that I and I were there after the Wii U’s poor performance.

“People forget that when the Wii U went on sale, its overall lifecycle performance was very poor, which means it was the worst-selling platform. Virtual Boy was a bit bad. I think the Wii U has underperformed quite radically in the market.

“And the next time your only business was video games and you had to succeed, the switch remained a dynamic platform and sold very well. And the company came up with the concept and it Ability to achieve, bring to market, and have great first-party content as well as great third-party and independent developer content-it will be something I’m always proud of.

“Along with many other things I was involved in, the switch was really a make-up or break product for the company and fortunately it was a hit.”

As of September 30, 2020, Switch had sold 68.3 million units worldwide, which is probably much higher now (Nintendo will soon share updated figures, so soon. I understand). Switch will dominate hardware sales worldwide in 2020, gaining 87% of the Japanese console market share, surpassing the combined PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One in the UK and becoming a bestseller I did. US console.

Multiple leaks suggest that a more powerful Nintendo Switch model with 4K capabilities is also under development, and if it turns out soon, its sales should continue to grow.

