The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a low-cost, rugged smartphone

The world is talking about Samsung’s latest line of Galaxy-branded smartphones, but there’s one smartphone you’re sleeping on. It is OnePlus NordN105G.

Most other low-priced phones cut corners in the name of reaching affordability, but the N105G rarely sacrifices. The $ 300 device includes a 5G connection, a large, fast-updated screen, long battery life, and a quick recharge.

Main Specifications

6.49-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. 406 ppi; 90Hz refresh rate Qualcomm Snapdragon 6905G chipset 6GB RAM; 128GB storage 64MP main camera. 16MP selfie camera 4,300mAh battery, fast wired charging techStereo speaker, headphone jack Android 10

I’ve been using the OnePlus Nord N10 5G for a few weeks and find it hard to find a better smartphone for that price. This device has a failure (which will happen soon), but the problem is tolerable, especially as the latest 5G phones cost as high as $ 1,000.

Here’s why the N105G is the best cheap Android phone to buy:

Large display, but easy to hold

With a height of 6 inches, a width of 3 inches, and a thickness of 0.35 inches, this device is by no means small. It’s even taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max and has a 6.49-inch display. However, the aspect ratio of the screen is 20: 9, which makes it easier to hold with one hand. When coming from my iPhone 12 mini, the device looks big, but it’s not as annoying as the other big screen devices I’ve tested before.

Photo provider: OnePlus

The large screen makes the phone much easier to operate. You can edit Google Docs and reply to emails, and I’m definitely grateful for the extra pixels for watching videos during downtime. The device refresh rate is 90Hz, so scrolling is much smoother. Some enthusiastic smartphone enthusiasts may ridicule the fact that they are equipped with an LCD screen instead of AMOLED, but most users guarantee that they won’t notice the difference.

Like most low-priced phones, it has a plastic backside. The dark blue (or black) glossy design has a sleek look, and the rounded edges of the phone proved to be easier to grip and less slippery than a glass phone. However, I want to make the rear panel less susceptible to dirt and fingerprints. The device feels a bit cheap, but it weighs almost 7 ounces and weighs some.

Revive fan favorite features

If you’re still holding a wired earphone like me, you’re happy to know that the OnePlus Nord N105G has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Located on the bottom of the phone, next to the fast-charging USB-C port. So, if you like listening to music on your phone in your pocket, you can. The device still has Bluetooth for wireless audio and also has stereo speakers for playing music and video at high volume.

Photo courtesy of Brandon Carte

The phone consists of a MicroSD card slot to expand a fairly large 128GB storage. Even Samsung has abolished expandable storage and welcomes its reintroduction to memory card slots. More storage means more space for videos, apps, games, and an ever-growing content library.

There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone. I like scanning fingerprints rather than faces to unlock my smartphone, especially when I’m wearing a mask.

Achieves excellent battery life

I was very impressed with the battery durability of the OnePlus Budget 5G smartphone. The smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery, which is 37% larger than Google’s Pixel 4a. You can easily get a day and a half of moderate use before you need to recharge.

Photo courtesy of Brandon Carte

The N10 can’t be charged wirelessly, but I was happy to see that the OnePlus box included a 30 watt quick charger. This is something that buyers won’t get even with a triple-priced phone. Using the included charger, I was able to charge the N10s 5% battery up to 60% within 30 minutes.

Some minor drawbacks

The Nord N10 5G is powered by the Qualcomms Snapdragon 690 processor. It’s not as powerful as the Google Pixel 4as Snapdragon 765 processor or the iPhone SEs A13 chip. Fortunately, the Nord has 6GB of RAM to help make up for some of the differences.

The worst thing is to close the Chrome tab, but I didn’t notice any performance degradation on this phone. If you’re editing video using your smartphone, you’d probably want to spend more on the Pixel 4a with a more powerful processor, but I sincerely believe that the 690 chip is powerful enough for most users. ..

Photo courtesy of Brandon Carte

The N10 5G has four rear cameras, a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome camera, but I wasn’t surprised by its performance. I’m not saying that the image quality was bad, it’s just that the cameras of other smartphones are better. Photographers will be pleased with the Pixel 4a, which offers better low light performance. The 16MP self-camera also worked fine.

Oddly enough, what I hated most when using the Nord N10 was the lack of a ring switch. I didn’t know how much I depended on this feature until this underrated feature was gone. I also wanted to see some water resistance, but few mobile phones are so cheap and waterproof.

wrap up

The Nord N10 5G is a brilliant example of why you don’t have to spend more than $ 1,000 on your smartphone. Significantly cheaper, you’ll get a high-performance smartphone with 128GB of storage space, a reliable battery, a headphone jack, a microSD card slot, a large display, and a decent camera.

Is the OnePlus Nord N10 5G the best smartphone? That’s certainly not the case, but it’s the best-budget Android smartphone and well worth the $ 300 asking price. Sometimes phones are for sale for only $ 250, it’s an absolute theft.

