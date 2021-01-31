8 Alexa skills to help you get a better night’s sleep





In a world where people are expected to be always available, it is not easy to escape responsibility and relax. That spirit can come at a considerable cost to people and their sleep schedule. After all, sleep is tough when you have an early meeting that is tense, or when you have a new email waiting for your response.

All of this leads to poor sleep quality. And if your sleep suffers, you suffer. Recognize the importance of sleeping well and see these Amazon Alexa skills to help you.

“Alexa, open Zen Radio,” he says.

Background music is very useful because it can be used for studying, cleaning, exercising, etc. Sleep is not excluded from the list. Listening to calm and quiet music can help you drift and fall asleep. Zen Radio-Sleep and meditation music skills provide just that.

It offers a selection of 35 relaxing channels that you can choose and enjoy, and includes sleep relaxation options. Music is streamed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Therefore, you can listen to it at any time until you close your Zen Radio skill. If you want to sleep with a calm soundtrack in the background, please check it out.

“Alexa, start the ocean sound,” he says.

It is not uncommon for people to drift much faster when they hear the sounds of murmuring streams, thunder, or other nature. If you find it easier to sleep in the rain, wind, or storm outside the window, you shouldn’t look for more than the Sleep Sounds: Ocean Sounds skill.

It provides a calm and relaxing sound as an aid to help you sleep peacefully or to block unwanted noise around you.

When enabled, it automatically loops and plays until you tell it to stop. If you want to measure the time, you can. Just tell Alexa how many hours you want to play and she mandates it.

“Alexa, open the nightlight,” he says.

If you don’t want to sleep in total darkness, try your nightlight skills. Instead of providing a dazzling light like in the daytime, it provides a calm glow enough to help you without staying awake or disturbing you.

Children are not the only ones who hate darkness. Fear is not the only reason you want to shed a soft light while you sleep. If you often get up in the middle of the night, look around and don’t pierce your toes or trip over something. Also, if you have a pet, do not step on it.

Also, this skill doesn’t make any noise when Alexa is on, so you won’t be accidentally disturbed.

“Alexa, ask Sleep Buddy when to go to bed to get up at 7am,” he says.

If you need to get up to an important meeting, school, work, etc. and want a good night’s sleep, use the SleepBuddy skill.

Use REM sleep properties to find the best time to fall asleep. For example, if you want to wake up at 8am, just ask when you should go to bed to get a good rest and wake up and you’ll be notified.

That way, you won’t get caught up in the horrifying math we all do when it’s suddenly midnight. Even if you fall asleep in the next 10 minutes, you begin to be confident that you will have enough sleep ready to go early. next morning.

“Alexa, start talking about bedtime,” he says.

Listening to podcasts when you go to bed has become part of many of our bedtime routines. That’s because it’s very easy to fall asleep when you hear someone speak in a monotonous and uniform tone. And it’s also relaxing.

However, finding the right podcast for that goal can be difficult. Some hosts yell too much, others yell. And it can contain ads that completely break the uniform tempo. It can be confusing. Want to use the Short Bedtime Story skill instead?

This skill can help you drift and fall asleep by listening to someone. Like podcasts, this skill isn’t as attractive as forcing you to stay awake, so you can catch up with what’s being said. You can also personalize the story to your own name. And yes, it may look childish, why? Who said the bedtime story was for kids only? Enjoy the content and have a great night.

“Alexa, open Sleep Tales,” he says.

If you need a combination of the two skills mentioned above, Sleep Sounds and Short Bedtime Story, see Sleep Tales-Relaxing Bedtime Stories for All. It’s a perfect mix.

This skill incorporates a story told with soothing background noise in the hope of relaxing and falling asleep as soon as possible.

The story flows in a calm and gentle way, with background noise complementing the language. If you can’t decide whether to listen or just hear a pleasant sound, give your skill a chance.

“Alexa, start sleep meditation,” he says.

Meditation is said to help you fall asleep. If you want to try it out, use the Sleep Meditation: 1hr Meditation for Insomnia skill.

It offers guided sleep meditation that claims to have helped millions of people with insomnia. The meditations included in Skill Talk are all specially made to help you fall asleep through visualization and exercises. They last about an hour, which is great because it gives you enough time to relax, clean your mind, and fall asleep deeply.

You don’t have to be insomniac to test your skills. If so, a simple attempt is harmless, isn’t it?

Say “Alexa, good night.”

If you’re trying to sleep alone at night and you’re scared enough to stay awake, try your good night skills.

You don’t have to feel lonely when Alexa is there. Fool your mind to believe that you are not really alone, and you may be able to sleep faster. This is a very effective and simple thing, so give it a try and let Alexa go out with you.

Use Alexa skills for a better night’s rest

Do not underestimate the importance of sleep. Poor sleep quality can lead to mental and physical problems. Not to mention how it hinders productivity.

The better you rest, the more productive you will be. Please have a favor. The next time someone hears “sleep is for the weak” or “sleeps when they die”, how much feels better and what is the task of the day they are looking for. Just think about what you can prepare for Good night. Use all the tools available at your disposal to help improve your sleep schedule.

And if you want to track your sleep at night, there are plenty of great apps for wearable devices such as the popular Apple Watch.

