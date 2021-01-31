Is the new Sony A1 too good? Did Sony just kill the A9II and A7SIII …?





The Sony A1 is one of the best secrets ever and its remarkable technological achievement. The camera delivers 8K video all at once with huge resolutions, incredible burst mode frame rates, and as if that weren’t enough.

It’s amazing. Of course, just as amazing is the price. This kind of technology isn’t cheap, but if the camera can achieve three major feats at the same time, the price isn’t all that surprising.

But wait a minute. What does this mean for the two recently updated Sony Alpha pro cameras (Sony A9 Mark II and Sony A7S Mark III)?

(Image credit: James Artaius / Digital Camera World) Where will the Sony A1 leave the A9 Mark II?

I didn’t intend to drill down to all the final specs, but the frank fact is that the A1 offers 50% faster continuous shooting speed than the A9 II, with ample buffer capacity and the added convenience of lossless compressed raw files. Is to provide sex, and blackouts-free EVF with double resolution. The A1 is also compatible with CFexpress Type A, has more AF points, and checks focus and AF at twice the speed of 120 times against 60x.

If these features appeared in the future Sony A9 Mark III, it was a decent upgrade, but in reality the A1 already has features, not only destroying the A9 II, but also with double resolution and 8K video. Make it happen.

(Image credit: Sony) Where does the Sony A1 leave the A7S Mark III?

The Sony A7S Mark III is a great 4K camcorder, but the A1 is just as great, matching the A7S III’s headline video specs, but with the addition of 8K video.

8K isn’t widely used yet, and many videographers are very happy with shooting 4K and have no plans to change it anytime soon. Also, Canon’s experience with the EOS R5 and its overheating issues indicate that there are some caveats with 8K capture.

Still, why get a 4K A7S III when you get a 4x resolution 8K A1 that can also be used for high quality stills? The A1 doesn’t seem to rival the low light performance of the A7S III, but it’s one of the few advantages of older cameras.

Will it be the price?

I think so. Notable, like the Sony A1, but 50% higher than the Sony A9II and A7SIII. If your specialty is video, or action / sports photography, it’s a fairly expensive step up and you may be paying for features you don’t need.

And when it comes to resolution, if it’s what you’re interested in the Sony A7R Mark IV, it’s 61MP compared to the Sony A1s 50MP, and half the price. Keep in mind that the A7R IV can also shoot 4K video (although it may not be the first choice for video) and can itself shoot at 10fps.

(Image credit: Sony) I want everything, I want it now

Sony has achieved amazing technical results with the A1. The combination of resolution, 30 fps continuous shooting, and 8K video was extraordinary and previously required three separate dedicated cameras.

But to understand spending, you need everything. Amateur photographers may want a combination of A1’s breakthrough features, but professionals need it, especially if it means saving money, not investing in what they don’t need. Often we prefer equipment that does just what it does. , Or free cash for lenses and other important items.

The Sony A1 may seem redundant with the Sony A9 II and Sony A7 SIII, but there’s more. There is no escape from the price. This is a 50MP full frame camera that is more expensive than the Fujifilm 100MP medium format GFX100. Of course, this is a completely different camera, but we’re looking at pricing the Sony A1.

With all this in mind, the Sony A9 II and A7 S III aren’t coming out well. At the moment it’s two-thirds the price of A1, not two-thirds, so it requires a major upgrade or significant price cut.

