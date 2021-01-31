Intel’s new processor beats AMD’s Ryzen 5000 with the latest benchmarks





AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) has moved from the vulnerable to the fastest processor available to games and content creators, but there are signs that Intel is doing something fast. It’s the 11th generation desktop processor expected to hit the shelves within next month or two months, surpassing AMD’s fastest Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 processor in the PassMark benchmark.

The latest benchmarks posted in the PassMark database show that Intel is the single lead … [+] Thread performance

www.cpubenchmark.net

The above tells us two things. First, Intel’s new processors can be faster for single-threaded and write-threaded applications than AMD’s latest Ryzen CPUs. This is important because it means that the work Intel has done to include the improved architecture and slightly higher frequencies has had a significant impact. The Rocket Lake-S CPUs (Core i9-11900K and Core i7-11700K) shown at the top of the chart are more than just frequency boosts. They have a new architecture, which is important. Intel is still using the 14nm manufacturing process here, but performance improvements can come from areas other than lithography and frequency.

Then look at the results from Intel’s 10th generation CPUs below the graphs such as the Core i9-10900K and you’ll get more ideas for these improvements. This earns 3,174 points and the new Core i9-11900K earns 3,764. This is a significant performance improvement of 19% at frequencies slightly higher than the previous generation. This represents a significant performance change that can be mirrored even with multithreaded workloads. This is because not only is the performance caused by frequency improved, but more seems to be happening.

Motherboard manufacturers such as Asus, ASRock, Gigabyte and MSI are all launching new models such as: [+] Use Z590 chipset

Gigabyte

Rocket Lake-S provides PCIe 4.0 support for current generation motherboards, such as the Z490 chipset and motherboards using the new chipset Z590, in addition to the 11th generation CPUs. For motherboards using the Z590 chipset, Thunderbolt 4 is widely used and supports native USB 3.2 Gen2 x2. However, the Core i9-11900K only offers 8 cores, while the Core i9-10900K only offers 10 cores. This means AMD will maintain a significant lead in multithreaded performance on mainstream desktop PCs, and it’s still unclear if Intel will compete with future architectures or updated high-end desktop platforms later this year. not.

We’ll review Intel’s new CPUs as they arrive and take a look at some of the interesting new Z590 motherboards. So follow the news and reviews of your PC hardware here on Forbes, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

