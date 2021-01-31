NFL Super Bowl commercials feature Vince Lombardi walking and speaking





Ad Meter 2021: Top ads featuring USA TODAY celebrities, from Jason Momoa to Lil Nas X.

In the wake of the turbulent 2020, the NFL has decided to take a different approach to this year’s pre-match Super Bowl advertising.

It started with a simple idea.

“When Vince Lombardi returns, NFL Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Tim Ellis told USA TODAY Sports,” What should he say to us? “

The league will try to answer that question with the help of an unlikely star in a commercial that airs before the coin toss at Super Bowl 55 next week. League championship trophy.

January 2, 1966; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; File Photo; Green Bay Packers head coach Vince Lombardi takes a quarterback against Cleveland Browns during a 1965 NFL Championship match at Cleveland Stadium. Talk to Star (15). Required Credits: David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

The real Lombardi died of colon cancer in 1970, but Ellis said fans would see a portrait of a coach “walking in everyday America” ​​in an NFL ad while giving a speech. This reproduces the tone and rhythm of Lombardi’s voice and uses his own voice. word.

“This speech is essentially a fusion of his speeches that have been reconstructed for today,” Ellis explained. “And I think it conveys a very strong, positive, human, compassionate and inspiring message to all of us.”

“You will meet Vince Lombardi,” he added later. “And it will sound like him.”

The NFL has partnered with the award-winning visual effects studio Digital Domain to recreate more than 50 years after Lombardi’s death. The studio used historical footage of Lombardi, practical footage of the actors, and Charlatan, which the company described in a news release as “unique face-to-face technology.”

According to Ellis, the NFL worked with the Lombardi family throughout the process, including script development.

“They were very excited because they felt this was a realistic human depiction of their father and found a way to express his father’s best,” Ellis said.

Lombardi’s ads are toned more seriously than NFL’s latest Super Bowl commercial, which was a carefree eyeglass full of star cameos. The league won USA TODAY’s AdMeter in a 2019 ad titled “The 100-Year Game” and ended in 6th place last year with a fun adventure spot starring 13-year-old Maxwell “Bunchie” Young. (This year’s Lombardi-centric commercial will air before the coin toss and will not be subject to ad metering.)

Ellis said the change in tone this year was intentional and in line with the league’s overall marketing strategy throughout 2020.

“We are arguably one of the largest cultural entities in the country,” Ellis said. “So it’s not only important that we are good cultural citizens, but how important is it to get involved in shaping the culture? If necessary, how do you unite and Can you become a cultural leader?

“This year, there has never been a moment in history that I think the country needs to be the light of its cultural guidance and show some strength, resilience and compassion.”

To that end, Ellis said the NFL will also broadcast another 60-second ad during the game, focusing on the league’s social justice initiative. The spot is built on the “It Takes All of Us” brand campaign during the league season.

“During the end of our season, we’re essentially saying that our fight for social justice isn’t,” Ellis said. “So that’s the true interest and commitment to the ground that I’m very proud of.”

Contact Tom Schad at [email protected] or Twitter @ Tom_Schad.

