10 hidden details you didn’t know about Typhon





Immortals Fenyx Rising has a lot of deep digging into Greek mythology. In particular, the appearance of Typhon as the main villain of the story. A grudge against Zeus, even what Kratos had, embarrassed the God of War. This monster keeps the phoenix on his toes as he adventures in the Golden Isle and fights to regain power to the Olympus gods.

Although Typhon is the main villain, his character is not given as much backstory throughout the game as in all other Greek myths shown in Immortals, but his character is Greek. It’s big enough in mythology that it’s pretty easy to find his back story.

10 He is the son of Gaia and Tartarus

With the exception of the God of War title, games featuring heavy elements of Greek mythology rarely dive into world folklore before the Olympus gods came to power. That said, Typhon is one example of what is not, at least in terms of his personality. Gaia and Tartarus were Typhon, also known as Typhon, during some of Olympia’s early history. This pedigree also means that the Cyclopes enemies you fight in the game are Typhon’s brothers. That’s probably why he’s so moody by the time you face him.

9 He is also the son of Hera or Cronus

Since ancient myths have been passed down for hundreds or even thousands of years, it’s not surprising that some elements of the story are confused by translation. One such story is the origin of Typhon. Some sources say it was born of Gaia and Tartarus, while others say it was born of Hera instead, praying to Gaia for her strength against Zeus and hitting the ground to get pregnant. Another version of his birth is that Typhon was born from an egg smeared with Cronus’ semen and was given to Hera to plant on Earth until it hatched and defeated Zeus.

8 Born after Titan was kicked out of Olympus

One of the main exciting events for creating Typhon was the Titans expelled from Olympus, where the gods replaced them as rulers of the universe. In most cases, Greek mythology seems to indicate that Typhon was born with the sole purpose of robbing Zeus of the throne, or at least placing him in his place.

This obviously didn’t work for Typhon, but it was the reason why the gods banished Typhon in the first place, and it was in this case that he had such a deep grudge against the Olympus gods.

7 He is distantly related to Fenyx and Ligyron

If Immortals Phoenix Sizing follows the same lineage of both Phoenix, their siblings, and Typhon, all three are distantly related through Gaia. The gods are links to both Fenyx and Ligyron. Their mother, Thetis, is the daughter of Nereus, Gaia’s eldest son and one of the aforementioned primitive sea gods who gave birth to 50 Nereids, also known as sea spirits. In the Immortals, Zeus states that Phoenix and Rigilon’s mother was a nymph, so the game seems to point to this lineage.

6 He seems to have a snake for his legs

One of the most striking aspects of Typhon’s design is how it looks different from other gods and monsters in the game, especially the meandering left arm that other creatures don’t have. However, in Typhon’s traditional portrayal, he should have a snake on his leg, which looks much more humanoid than the giant incarnation that must be defeated by Immortals Fenyx Rising. There are several versions of Typhon that have snakes instead of all limbs, but these are less common as his more humanoid form.

5 He gave birth to many monsters

To match the snake motif, Typhon had several offspring with a half-snake, half-female Echidna, but not all children maintained this design choice. His first offspring was Orthrus, a two-headed dog that protected Geryon’s cows, and his second offspring was Cerberus, a multi-headed dog that followed to protect the Gates of Hades. His third child was Lernean Hydra. This is the same monster that was killed by Heracles in the second of his 12 trials. It is also speculated that Echidna was the mother of Chimera and the Sphinx and made Typhon an obvious choice for the father of these monsters.

4 Based on the Akkadian epic

Like most ancient religious myths, the origin of the story goes far beyond what is otherwise apparent. In the case of Greek mythology, there are several sources, such as Mesopotamian mythology and Babylonian mythology, but the origin and story of Typhon probably comes from the legend of Akkad.

A particular legend in this case is the battle between Apricot and Ninurta, which is often seen as a precursor to the final battle between Typhon and Zeus. There are many connections between the Akkadian story and the Greek incarnation, but most notably, how the battle ends with a powerful thunderstorm on both Typhon and Apricot.

3 He is sometimes considered a giant

In some cases, Typhon is considered to be in a giant rather than his own entity. There are several reasons for this, but not only the fact that both Typhon and the Giants share a parent-child relationship with Gaia, but also in the war with Olympus for the right of both parties to rule the universe. Because I was deeply involved. While apparently the gods won the battle, the conflict between Zeus and Typhon was completely different from the war with the Giants.

2 Typhon volcanic hideout

Typhon’s Lair in Immortals Fenyx Rising is an impressive volcano in the heart of the Golden Isle, always reminding Fenyx to fight through adventure. After Zeus defeated the monster, he was allegedly imprisoned under a volcanic island in Ischia, and Typhon was blamed for a volcanic eruption in the area as he tried to escape his prison, so the volcano itself. Is more important to the Typhon myth.

One voice Yorogos Pirpaspoulos

The majority of Immortals Fenyx Rising voice actors are relatively unknown in both movies and video games, but the majority also have Greek pedigree. In the case of Typhon, he also appeared in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, appeared with several other actors in the Immortals, and was voiced by the Greek actor Jorgos Pilpasopros, who played both Cleon and the general Greek citizen. Is being hung.

