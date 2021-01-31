Windows 10 on Chromebooks: Overview of Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise





In July, Google announced a partnership with Parallels to get Windows on its Chromebook. The software became available in October and recently gained review access to virtual machine solutions.

To be honest, if you have a supported Chromebook, it’s pretty sophisticated. Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise helps businesses migrate to Chrome OS for most of their work and provide access to Windows software.

To level my comments on supported Chromebooks, Parallels has mid-end to high-end system requirements.

You need at least a Core i5 processor, at least 8 GB of memory, and 50 GB of free storage space. You’ll also need Chrome OS 85, but it shouldn’t be a problem on most Chromebooks these days.

What a Chromebook needs for Windows and Parallels Desktop

I ran the test on an Acer Chromebook Spin 13 with 16GB of memory purchased in 2019. This is because even non-modern devices exceed these requirements. It also has a minimum storage capacity of 128GB. If you install a Chrome OS image or anything else like an Android app or Linux container, 64GB probably won’t cut it.

For reference, the Parallels Desktop virtual machine (VM) image, including Windows 10, is a 16.4 GB download.

Parallels Desktop setup experience on Chromebook

Fortunately, I have a 1 Gbps fiber connection to the web, so the download took less than 10 minutes. The self-assembling process took less than 5 minutes. Please note that my review access includes a Windows 10 demo license and some desktop apps.

To use Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise, you must provide your own software license for Windows or other desktop titles.

When the configuration process was complete, I saw the Windows 10 boot process in the VM and, of course, the full Windows desktop.

There are several shortcut buttons for accessing Chrome OS file sharing, printer and keyboard shortcuts for Windows and enabling or disabling sounds from the VM. With sound turned on, I was able to watch YouTube videos on Windows on my Chromebook, for example.

In this image, the VM has a window, but it also works in full screen.

On the first boot, there were some updates to the Parallels VM that I downloaded and installed, which required a VM reboot. I didn’t have to shut down my Chromebook because all the updates were done to the VM, not the hardware. I think the process here was actually faster than what I experienced with the rugged gaming Windows PC I built.

Chrome OS and Parallels Desktop integration

Before we get into using Windows 10 with Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise, keep in mind that this is more than just a standalone VM app. As with Android and Linux, there are some Chrome OS integrations as well.

In this Chrome OS setting, you can see the hooks to printers, USB devices and shared folders for VMs to access.

For example, you can right-click a folder in the Chrome OS Files app and share it with Parallels Desktop. Also, the Files app will show the Windows default user folder to retrieve from Chrome OS. It’s more seamless than I expected.

Virtual machine and Windows resources

Also, Parallels seems to allocate 4GB of memory to the Windows instance, at least initially, based on a check of Windows PC information.

Since this is a managed application, you will not see any settings that allow you to customize your VM resources. This screen shows that there is no pen or touch input configured for Windows, but in reality you can use your finger and the Chromebook’s touch screen to interact with Windows.

Of course, the Chromebook’s trackpad and keyboard work as expected. Also, using Windows 10 with a Chromebook VM is a bit different from using Windows with a PC or other operating system in the VM. Best of all, you can use Windows 10 on your Chromebook with this solution even if you don’t have an internet connection.

Many Chromebook features are available offline, which is a good selling point here.

The problem is that most people don’t know or understand it. And to be honest, there’s little you can do without an internet connection these days. Word processing, taking notes, editing photos and videos, watching downloaded content, etc. all come to mind. Still, this is nice to see.

Also great is the complete suite of utilities available in the VM called Parallels Toolbox. Here are a number of useful tools to improve your overall experience. Oh, I have both Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome installed for web browsing. When using the web from Windows with a VM, it worked 100% during use in the test.

Experience testing

For testing, I ran some complete Office desktop apps. These are the mainstays of companies running Windows PCs, and there are several other apps.

For example, I was able to sign in to a student account at Microsoft and use OneDrive to retrieve old documents from a database class. This gives us a full-featured Word experience on Chromebooks that we could use during class.

I use a Chromebook for all my coding courses, but the database professor had to do everything on Windows, including Word documents for homework.

I had to use a lab PC for them. If you could use Parallels Desktop, you should have been able to use your Chromebook. In the image below, the full-screen experience doesn’t use Windows, but note that it’s great. I wanted to make sure that Windows and Word were running on my Chromebook.

Overall, what you can’t do with Acer Chromebook Spin 13 Windows wasn’t something you couldn’t do with a Windows PC.

And seamless integration with Chrome OS is hospitality. I had no problem saving the file on Windows and then accessing it on Chrome OS. I was also able to print some Word documents directly from Windows to a wireless Brother printer.

Also, when I accessed a Word file with the Chromebook Files app, it appeared as a way to open Word. Clicking this will launch the VM (if it is not running) and open the document in Word.

Even with the VM shut down completely, I was able to view and edit the document in about 20 seconds.

Summary: This is a great solution for users who need Windows.

The only downside I can see is whether you want to live on Windows all day on your Chromebook. Meaning: I want to spend more time on Windows and use multiple applications for hours.

Yes, you can, but in that case the 4GB of RAM allocated to the VM will be the bottleneck. It’s perfectly fine to open one app on Windows as needed. When multiple apps start stressing Windows, their system memory is quickly swallowed, causing system slowdowns and delays.

But, again, anyone who manages an IT department could configure it. I think that will happen. If not, expect additional features in the future.

Frankly, if that’s the worst part of the experience here, this collaboration between Google and Parallels uses Chrome OS security, speed, and simplicity while switching the desktop apps you need to Windows. I think it’s a home run for companies that can do it. ..

Please note that this is an enterprise product at this time. Excluding the cost of Windows licenses (existing license keys can be used here) and other desktop software, Parallels charges VMs $ 69.99 per year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos