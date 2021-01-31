Amazon-owned Twitch is the dominant force in livestreaming quartz





Another type of streaming war was intensifying while Netflix, Disney, and other media conglomerates were fighting for the dominance of streaming TV. And this now has a decisive winner.

Twitch, an Amazon-owned platform that broadcasts live video game gamers, is an undisputed champion in the field. It hosts 91% of all video game streaming and is a miniaturization of YouTube and Facebook competitors. In less than a decade, Twitch has become one of the most popular platforms on the Internet, serving more than 2 million viewers at any given time on a given day.

Like Netflix, it reached new heights during the pandemic and became a popular entertainment destination for consumers trapped in their homes around the world. Today, there are 7 million streamers who broadcast almost twice as many video games each month as they did before the pandemic began. (Amazon does not disclose Twitch revenue.)

Video game streaming, borrowed from reality TV, movies, and podcasting, is itself a medium, interactive, unscripted, and chaotic. It puts a great personality right in front of their fans and creates an unparalleled celebrity-consumer relationship across Hollywood. For many in Generation Z, Twitch is a new cinema. However, the idols are not Leonardo DiCaprio or Brad Pitt, but teens and 20s at home eating light meals in Doritos and livestreaming Call of Duty and Fortnite.

As streaming becomes even more popular, Twitch (and Amazon) need to fend off a new focus of competition, much like Netflix does on TV. But for now, it runs a near monopoly on the growing subset of entertainment, and its name will be heard more often.

I was all gamers now

Pandemics haven’t been kind to many companies, and Twitch is one of them. Almost all ratings and engagement metrics surged last year, thanks to quarantined consumers looking for something to do. Many professional sports weren’t airing in the first half of 2020, but Twitch was still there and more powerful than ever.

The increase in seizures is consistent, and perhaps the use of video games is more commonly surged around the world. U.S. game sales in August increased 37% from the same month of 2019, game developers reported record profits in 2020, and mobile game sales increased by 50% in some countries Did. Popular games are becoming more popular, but ambiguous games have become a phenomenon almost overnight.

Twitch is the central hub of all activities to learn about new games, stay up to date on your favorite streamers and industry, and join the global community. About two-thirds of Twitch’s viewers live outside the United States. Almost half of Twitch’s channels are broadcast by streamers who speak languages ​​other than English.

With numbers

3.6 million: According to TwitchTracker, live viewers of Twitch at the time of this writing

136,561: Twitch’s live channel at the time of this writing

2,865: Games being streamed on Twitch at the time of this writing

1.9 billion: Twitch viewing time in December 2020

26.7 million: Twitch viewers have watched streamer Flix x Qc Lengyel in the last 30 days

16.6 million: Twitch users following the channel of Tyler Ninja Blevins, the most followed user on the platform (see The Tonight Show below)

$ 970 Million: The Amount Amazon Payed to Buy Twitch in 2014

$ 15 billion: Twitch’s current market value, according to some estimates

A brief history

2011: Live broadcast platform Justin.tv has spun off the game channel of TwitchTV’s most popular site. Next, we’ll launch a partner program that will allow broadcasters to share their advertising revenue.

2012: Twitch TV Raises $ 15 Million in Venture Capital. Sign an agreement that gives CBS Interactive the right to sell advertising and sponsorship.

2013: The company has raised another $ 20 million and is hiring a 100th employee. Profitable. About 45 million viewers watch Twitch every month. Extend to non-gaming content, such as streaming music performances. Twitch no longer requires CBS and creates an in-house ad sales team.

2014: Justin.tv shuts down and its parent company renames it as Twitch Interactive, focusing exclusively on Twitch. Google has withdrawn its $ 1 billion purchase of Twitch Interactive due to antitrust concerns. A few months later, Amazon will buy Twitch for $ 970 million.

2015: Twitch has over 100 million monthly viewers and over 11,000 official streaming partners. Fans can meet their favorite streamers in person at the first annual Twitch Conduring in San Francisco.

2016: The platform will introduce an internal currency called Bits for users to spend on microtransactions. We’re also launching Twitch Prime, a service that offers exclusive functionality to viewers who link their Amazon Prime accounts.

2017: Twitch will extend beyond games to add an IRL (real life) channel for streamers to broadcast their daily lives and stream games to prime members in partnership with the US professional sports league.

2018: Twitch has over 27,000 partner streamers. Its website and app are blocked in China.

2019: Twitch signs a multi-year exclusive deal with a popular streamer to prevent you from leaving for one of many new competitors.

2020: Twitch Prime has been renamed to Prime Gaming. Microsoft’s Twitch rival Mixer shuts down. Twitch has 27 million visitors daily and 6 million creators streaming each month. Its value is $ 15 billion, according to some estimates.

Twitch for Dummies: Streaming Terminology

Bit: Cryptocurrency viewers on the site use to buy special emotes to support their favorite streamers

Dono: Viewers donate to streamers or tip real money

Emote: While the streamer is live, viewers of custom Twitch emojis often send to chat boxes.

Talented Sub: When one viewer purchases a streamer channel subscription for another

Mod: Moderator appointed by streamers to monitor chat

Ninja: Twitch’s most followed streamer, known for playing Fortnite and more recently Valorant.

Pokimane: One of Twitch’s most popular streamers and, along with a few other streamers, is a member of Social Collective Offline TV.

Raid: When a streamer tells viewers to watch another channel all at once

Shroud: The third most followed streamer on Twitch. Known for his skills in some first-person shooters.

Streamer: A live broadcaster is playing a video game

Stream Sniping: When a viewer abuses information learned from a streamer’s viewing, participates in the same online match as the streamer, and terminates or interrupts gameplay.

Tfue: The second-followed streamer on Twitch, playing Fortnite and Call of Duty, known for his feud with Ninja.

Continue reading





