FINAL FANTASY 7 fans share their favorite memories on game anniversaries





Believe it or not, today marks the 24th anniversary of FINAL FANTASY VII’s release worldwide. The iconic PlayStation 1 JRPG has been re-released many times on many platforms since then, but no matter where you experience it, the game has been sympathetic to players for over 20 years since its first release.

To celebrate today’s opportunity, game developer Square Enix asked fans on Twitter to share some of their favorite memories of playing FINAL FANTASY VII over the years. As you can imagine, this message received a lot of immediate reaction from game lovers. Many still praised it as the best game ever, but others said that their first experience with FFVII might have meant something special to them at the time. Almost all the answers are incredibly healthy and show how much the game still makes sense to many.

The great thing about FINAL FANTASY VII right now is that it will continue to be very relevant for the next few years. Not only was FINAL FANTASY VII Remake launched on PlayStation 4 last year, but Square Enix may soon bring the game to a new platform. And besides this, the second entry in the remake series is currently under development and will be released on an undecided date in the future.

If for some reason you haven’t played the original FINAL FANTASY VII yourself yet, Square Enix has actually ported the game to most modern consoles within the last few years. You can download it now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. When it comes to remakes, it’s still only available on the PS4, but it probably won’t last that long.

So what about you? Do you have any special memories related to FINAL FANTASY VII? Be sure to let us know in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12 what’s down.

Oh, and read to see some of the best fan reactions and memories celebrating the anniversary of FINAL FANTASY VII!

Square Enix asks fans to share their memories of FINAL FANTASY VII

On this day in 1997, the original @FinalFantasy VII was first released and changed the game.

Celebrate today and tell us your memories of playing the original game for the first time. pic.twitter.com/UWSwcC8j5Z

— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2021 Learn to read from prevnext video games

It’s no exaggeration to say that FF7 and some other RPGs have taught me how to read. I entered an elementary school with high reading comprehension.

My favorite memory is that my brother explained that Barrett’s “curse” is neither a letter nor a real word to read.

— Nheir (@_ Nheir) January 31, 2021 Also remember the prevnext PC player!

With multiple disks, Windows 95, I thought this was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. I’ve never had a game that I’ve been drawn to so thoroughly, wanting to do it to the end, and want to see what happens.

Happy birthday, FFVII !!

— M’ista Spot (@ Atticflowers1) January 31, 2021 prevnext Old School cutscenes were great at the time

I remember seeing Cloud for the first time in a CG cutscene … When I was a kid, it was a 100% “Oh, he’s hot” moment.

Before VII, I had pixels and a profile picture.

Also … my brother warned me about leveling up certain characters during my playthrough 😅 pic.twitter.com/ zZYWgAU0gX

— Curiousjoi (@curiousjoi) January 31, 2021 prevnext Looking to the future

It’s the most iconic JRPG ever, and perhaps the most important.I can’t wait for the expanding year of the universe to come

–Pyo5️⃣ (@ mrpyo1) January 31, 2021





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos