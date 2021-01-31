Here are the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Black Wings before you are supposed to see them





Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac used the Rolex 24 in Daytona to release the first teaser for the 2022 CT4-V and CT5-V Black Wings before its official debut on Monday, February 1, 2022 at 7 pm (Eastern Standard Time). .. And guys, do they look gorgeous?

It’s not official release time yet, so Cadillac played a shy in that one-minute teaser.

Blackwings mimics the more mainstream name of the same name, but these are Cadillac opportunities that actually push the boundaries in terms of appearance, technology, and aero. As Teaser suggests, both vehicles come standard with a 6-speed manual transmission, but if you’re feeling extra courage, you can opt for 10-speed.

Photo: Cadillac Photo: Cadillac

The most obvious change here is the obvious look, which is offensive and, frankly, gorgeous. The front fascia has transformed into a more aggressive look, and by adding a front splitter, rear spoiler and canard to the CT4-V Black Wing, you’ve got some road-going machines on the racetrack. The Black Wing just looks terrible.

But we also get some gorgeous pictures that I’m going to have you enjoy:

Photo: Cadillac Photo: Cadillac Photo: Cadillac

Yes, they are teased forged magnesium wheels designed for both weight reduction and improved handling. Yes, the steering wheel is wrapped in leather and features carbon fiber accents. Yes, you will feel like you on the world.

To get all the performance specs and details, you need to match the official debut, but it’s amazing that the CT4-V Black Wing has a 3.0-liter V6 with a twin-turbocharger or a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V-6. There will be no. .. The larger machine, the CT5-V Black Wing, can even be powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine.

If you are planning to buy, please pay attention. As soon as the presentation is over, Cadillac will accept 250 pre-orders for each Blackwing model and refund a $ 1,000 deposit. Then you have to hang out on the waiting list and expect the best.

