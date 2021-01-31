Microsoft Weekly: Game grows to $ 18 million, revenue is $ 43.1 billion, multiple preview builds





The Redmond Giants started the week with a very impressive results report for the second quarter of 2021, followed by excellent game pass news and regular insider builds. In addition to information about this, see the Microsoft Roundup for the week January 24-30 for the following details:

The game moves to 18M

The game has had a great quarter in business, especially with a focus on Microsoft’s second quarter 2021 revenue, as described in the next section.

Meanwhile, the number of active Xbox Live users per month exceeds 100 million, and Netflix for games’ Xbox Game Pass subscriptions are compared to the 15 million announced in September and the 10 million announced in April 2020. It has increased to 18 million people.

All of that growth showed some of the first growth for the sector, including a $ 2 billion surplus in third-party title revenue and $ 5 billion in first-time game revenue.

The better news is that Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb, Gears 5, are in the Games with Gold offer, and Deals with Gold is all three, from Need for Speed ​​Payback to the Surge and Carval Space Program. Covers.

Switching to seasonal content unlocks the new Halo 3 and Halo: Reach in Halo: MCC Season 5, and adds Battle Pass, additional travel, Battle Pass and gift details to Sea of ​​Thieves Season 1. It was. player.

However, there is some bad news for Bleeding Edge players as Ninja Theory has decided to discontinue the project and focus on Hellblade 2 and other efforts instead.

Finally, the box art that landed on the Xbox, which was first released by the PlayStation Studios game, was revealed. Like the release of the time-exclusive Ghostwire Tokyo and Deathloop currently owned by Microsoft, Bethesda Softworks / ZeniMax Media, this is a rather strange situation.

$ 43.1 billion profit

On Tuesday, Microsoft released its quarterly earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 or the fourth quarter of 2020. The company’s revenue was $ 43.1 billion, up 17% year-over-year. That’s $ 17.9 billion (up 29%) in operating profit and $ 15.5 billion (up 33%) in net profit.

Of the $ 43.1 billion, the most came from $ 15.1 billion (up 17%) More Personal Computing, then $ 14.6 billion (up 23%) Intelligent Cloud, and most importantly, 13.4. Dollar productivity and business processes follow. 1 billion (13% increase in one year).

Starting with the reverse order of productivity and business processes, revenue for Office Commercial products and cloud services increased by 11%, Office 365 Commercial increased by 21%, and seat count increased by 15%. Office non-cloud business products fell 26%.

On the consumer side, revenue increased 7% as subscribers increased 28% to 47.5 million. With 21% increase in revenue for Dynamics products and cloud services, LinkedIn’s revenue increased by 23% and sessions increased by 30%. This includes a 39% increase in Dynamics 365 cloud revenue.

As for the intelligent cloud section, of course, its growth was driven by Azure. Server products and cloud services grew 26%, thanks to a 50% increase in Azure revenue. Server products at the end of service for the site Windows Server 2008 increased by 4%. Enterprise mobility increased its installed base by 29% to 163 million seats, and enterprise service revenues generally increased by 5%.

Moving to More Personal Computing, the largest revenue contributor, the end of support for Windows 7 increased Windows OEM revenue by 1%. This includes OEM Pro revenue down 9% and non-OEM revenue up 24%. Professional OEM revenue. Revenue for commercial Windows services also increased by 10%.

Surface revenue increased by 3% and paid search increased by 2%.

Finally, the launch of the Xbox Series X increased hardware revenue by 86%, resulting in a 51% increase in game revenue. Content and services also increased by 40%, thanks to the availability of proprietary and third-party titles and increased revenue from Xbox games from Pass.

Some preview versions

Surprisingly, Microsoft has re-released a preview version of the still ambiguous vNext branch of Windows 10 development.

Version 21301 is popular with Dev channel users, and its most notable change is the welcome improvement in the touch keyboard experience. Of course, the build contains some fixes, but many of these address known issues. It also includes a small quality of life improvement, as you can now right-click a locally saved file in the shortcut list to open the file location.

And when it comes to improvements, there are a few screenshots, as included in Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.2020.0 pushed to insiders on the beta channel. The word “improvement” is used a bit strangely here because the company has a particular focus on improving feature reliability at the expense of UX. The unfortunate victim of this is the lack of the ability to paste cuts directly into the File Explorer folder, but the team said it will be added in the future.

For fans of Windows Terminal Preview, version 1.6 with a new configuration UI is now available, and Windows Package Manager Preview now supports the ability to uninstall programs.

Finally, on deployment and additional topics, Microsoft updated its Windows 10 Team 2020 deployment plan after partially suspending deployment in December due to post-installation issues. Switching to the older Windows 10 version 20H2 (October 2020 update) slowed growth, still in terms of market share, following the November 2019 update (1909) and the May 2020 update (2004). It is in 3rd place.

Development channel

Driver and firmware updates have been rolled out for Surface Laptop 3, Surface Duo, and Pro 7+, with new ads adopting Pro 7 for Apple’s ARM-powered MacBook Pro. It should fall in April until the laptop 4 is gone. The company announced many improvements to Microsoft 365 and Teams in January. Among these are the ability to queue messages when offline and the Application Guard AG for Office. Microsoft also shared details about Dynamics 365 and Power Platform 2021, Wave 1 releases, security activities, and Azure Availability Zones. In the South Central US, a new deployment model based on Azure Resource Manager. , WorkLab and Kurt Del Bene departure.

Log out

As we’ve done in the past, we’ll end the column with Edge News for people using different versions of Insider.

First, Dev and Canary channel users can expect many ink improvements that seek to achieve Legacy Edge-equivalent functionality based on user feedback. These are expected to hit beta and stable channels soon after collecting additional feedback.

For Dev channels, be aware that version 89.0.774.4 is the final version of this major version of the browser. This includes collection enhancements, PDF reading, syncing history with open tabs, and other additional features. This version will be promoted on the beta channel next week.

There’s two more news that needs to be addressed before exiting, including the fact that PWAs (or progressive web apps) installed via Edge can now switch profiles. This is especially useful on social media websites like Twitter where people can have multiple accounts.

The second and last news is related to the Edge roadmap and has been edited to show additional details. The roadmap should be updated with each version of Edge Beta (that is, every 6 weeks). The list of new features is up to Edge91. Please note that the Stable browser channel has just received version 88.

Did you miss any of the previous columns? Have a look at this.

Via: www.neowin.net

News Highlights Finance According to Microsoft’s weekly sources, the game has grown to $ 18 million, has revenue of $ 43.1 billion, and has multiple preview builds. Check out all the news and articles from Game News Updates.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos