2021 Triumph Trident 660: Costs, Facts, Numbers





The 2021 Triumph Trident 660 is the cheapest product from a British manufacturer and costs $ 7,995 with an 81hp inline triple.

Middleweight motorcycles contribute to the hottest segment today. These are nimble, almost as powerful as liter class products, and most importantly compact. The advantage over elders in terms of ease of use and practicality is that it makes it a hotspot among motorcyclists.

Manufacturers like Suzuki and Honda are already based in this segment with long-standing products. But now Triumph has brought a fun share to this segment with the all-new 2021 Trident 660. The middleweight segment is mostly made up of twin cylinder products to save weight and reduce size. But Triumph has taken a new look at the significantly redesigned Inline-3, which is derived from the old Street Triple S.

The newest roadster in town is an ode to the original Triumph Trident, designed by Bad Hopwood and Doughel in 1968. This Oldie was also one of the most technologically advanced motorcycles of the late 1960s. Triumph has followed in the footsteps of the original Trident, again offering a well-balanced, highly distinctive middleweight product. Yamaha MT09, Kawasaki Z650, Honda CBR650R, etc. take time and effort.

2021 Triumph Trident 660 Price and Configuration Via: Triumph-mediakits.com

The 2021 Triumph Trident will begin with a suggested retail price of $ 7,995. It is the cheapest product in the Triumph lineup. Currently, the British Racing Icon offers the 2021 Trident in a single authentic configuration and four vibrant shades, two of which are dual tones. And because it’s an A2-compatible motorcycle for the UK, it comes with an A2 conversion kit for easy operation by aspiring riders.

PacksA “Whistleblower” 660cc Inline-Via Triple S Derived from Street Triple S: Triumph-mediakits.com

The Triumph motorcycle is known for its Moto2 and iconic in-line triple engine. For those who are not very familiar with the mechanical side, winning everything else is just a whining. Triumph also uses this iconic engine as the base for the 2021 Triident. It’s not a new engine, as it’s a major overhaul of the old Daytona 675 engine.

However, it has undergone some minor improvements and has been modified to deserve the Trident nameplate. This is a 600cc 12-valve DOHC in-line triple that exhausts 81 hp @ 10,250 rpm and 47 lb-ft @ 6,250 rpm. The torque and power curves are beginner friendly and 90% of them are available throughout the rev range. It is coupled with a 6-speed assist and slipper wet clutch gearbox that proved its spirit in the old street triple.

Light, compact, and very fun to drive around: Triumph-mediakits.com

When you say this is Triumph’s most comfortable bike, trust us, except that it’s the cheapest and most confident. Triumph engineers have tweaked the structure to do an incredible job, providing the perfect posture for all ride qualities. It also comes with an electronic throttle to help pack two ride modes, road and rain.

As a roadster, this motorcycle doesn’t have to work hard to make it compact. It’s a simple g0 motorcycle that doesn’t require you to take a 10 second class. Despite its compact proportions, the rider’s triangle is very spacious and suitable for both urban and highway hoons. The Triumph Trident is a motorcycle that can run at speeds of over 130mph all day long.

The minimalist yet muscular form factor exerts its own chemistry through Triumph-mediakits.com

The design language is a fresh take from Triumph, giving it a very similar feel to those drooling Italian motorcycles, especially the Brutale 800RR. Obviously, the Italians do it in far more dramas, but the British are not far from Trident. And since the 2021 Trident was designed by Italian designer Rodolfo Flaskli, who was also the spirit behind the new Triumph Tiger 900, it actually has an Italian connection to it.

He’s all retro with certain design clues, but beautifully integrated it into a modern, muscular yet minimal form factor. The wide tank gives it a macho look, and the abstract “Triumph” brand is a fresh take, and we dig a little deeper into it. The rear end returns to the 90’s roadster. The Roadster was all a clean sweep end. The exposed round headlamps covered with a round LCD instrument cluster have a design sequence. In addition, color options such as Crystal White, Sapphire Black, Matte Jet Black and Silver Ice, and Silver Ice Diablo Red make it look beautiful.

With class-leading technology through Triumph-mediakits.com, it’s getting all the attention.

This is one of the most well-equipped motorcycles in its class, and Triumph shot it down from Trident’s pavilion. They certainly know to mark, as evidenced by the new steel pipe chassis introduced specifically for Trident. Showa is in charge of the suspension system and comes with an upside down non-adjustable 41mm fork in advance. The rear has a preload adjustable monoshock with 5.23 inch travel.

Via: Triumph-mediakits.com

Instrument clusters may seem minimal, but they are very detailed. Nissin handles brake hardware with twin 310mm discs with two-piston calipers on the front and 255mm discs with a single piston on the rear to get standard ABS. It gets 17 inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 tires.

It comes with an optional slipper clutch, but an assist and slipper clutch is standard equipment. Get switchable traction control integrated into two ride modes. All of these can interact through a brand new instrument cluster with the cutest color TFT display layout. An additional “My Triumph” connectivity system helps connect your smartphone. All LED lights will be added to the already lit characters!

