Alt Protein Startup Karana Launches Jackfruit “Pork” at Singapore Restaurant

Singapore Food Technology Karana will launch its first product, a whole food plant-based pork alternative made from young jackfruit, at six restaurants in Singapore. Unlike many plant-based meat brands on the market, this startup uses natural whole food ingredients and blends them with new food technologies to enhance the meaty texture and is the most available. It stands out as one of the minimally processed vegan analogs.

Announced Thursday (January 28), Karana launches a sustainable plant-based pork analog made from young jackfruit, launching the first Asian brand of this kind made from whole food botanical ingredients. Mark Six major restaurants in Singapore will debut this product with a variety of creative dishes, from dumplings to colorful bowls. The startup describes it as the first phase of food service deployment. Participating restaurants include Candlenut, Butcher Boy, Open Farm Community, Morsels, Atout and Grain Traders.

Unlike other well-known vegan meat brands on the market, its label usually contains a long list of ingredients and preservatives, but Karana is responsible for using innovative technology. Procured young vegan fruits, abundant fruits native to Asia are minimized, optimized and fortified into natural meat-like ingredients that are easy to cook and prepare.

We chose to launch in Singapore because of the high concentration of talented chefs in Singapore and the world leader in food technology innovation.

Blair Crinchton, co-founder, Karana Karana rolls in Open Farm Community

The news comes after food technology finished a US $ 1.7 million seed round last summer, with prominent players such as Temasek, Tyson Foods, and CEO of Monde Nissin Corp Henry Soesanto.

Blair Clinchton, co-founder of Karana, who grew up in Hong Kong, chose to launch in Singapore, a world leader in food technology innovation, with a high concentration of talented chefs. We wanted to bring the plant-based ingredients that we cook and present as meat to the market and take the jackfruit in our restaurant to the next level.

Launch is welcome news for Singaporeans, who are turning to plant-based alternatives in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which warns of the safety and vulnerability of the meat supply chain. Will be.

Known for its award-winning Peranacan cuisine, the Michelin-starred restaurant Candlenut is on the list of many island foodies, herbivores, quasi-vegetarians and omnivores. The restaurant will serve jackfruit meat from caranas in ngohhiang dishes.

I was looking forward to introducing the new Karana dish to the diner and providing all the texture and flavor without any processing.

Candlenut chef owner Malcolm Lee Karana Go Hian

At Candlenut, we use the best ingredients possible and believe in keeping things simple. That’s why we’re excited to be Asia’s first all-vegetable meat substitute launch partner, said Malcolm Lee, chief and owner of Candlenut. I was looking forward to introducing the new Karana dish to the diner and providing all the texture and flavor without any processing.

Karana’s co-founder Dan Ligler, who has worked in Southeast Asia’s agricultural supply chain for years, qualifies for its sustainability, in addition to the quality of minimally processed, clean plant-based whole food. It is said that pork products stand out.

Currently, 60% of jackfruit is wasted, contributing to global warming. As a result, Karana works with farmers to support the local economy, reducing its waste.

Karana, co-founder, Dan Riegler

Sustainability is more important than ever, especially when it comes to food, and our first basic ingredient was carefully selected with this in mind. Jackfruit is a very efficient crop, with high yields and low water usage, which makes it friendly to smallholders, explains Ligler, who now is a Sri Lankan brand source.

Grain Traders Karana Tantrum Bowl

It is usually cultivated in intercropping and promotes biodiversity. Currently, 60% of jackfruit is wasted, contributing to global warming. As a result, Karana works with farmers to support the local economy, reducing its waste.

Startups haven’t yet disclosed details about whether Jackfruit Pork will be launched elsewhere in the near future, but there is demand across Singapore and the region, and companies are entering a fast-growing market. We are preparing rapidly for this. ..

Singapore recently has its first Green Common branch, a plant-based cafe and grocery concept run by Hong Kong-based Green Monday, and other foreign brands such as vegan milk giants Autory and Impossible Foods. We welcomed the doubling of our presence. Urban frozen food giant TYJ is also expanding into plant-based products with its new brand ALTN, offering a variety of frozen meat-free meals, snacks and convenience foods.

All images are courtesy of Karana.

