The event brings together the changing organizations of the Tramsed Tech Network





With the end of 2020 and a glimpse of the hope that there may be light at the end of the tunnel in 2021, many organizations are beginning to think about what they want to be in the post-COVID world.

There is no more time to take what companies have learned from the pandemic and tackle the fundamental fairness and inclusion issues faced by all companies. To help adapt these companies, Tramshed Tech continues the event series BeTheChange.

Be The Change is a collection of organizations that are transforming the TramsedTech network. This series raises awareness of the ongoing work of these wonderful organizations, addresses cross-cutting, cooperates in change-making actions, and is in the limelight with an up-to-date equality agenda across all protected trait groups. The purpose is to make sure that you are.

Be the Change addresses all segments of the population in order to fully understand the underrepresented groups and build individual connections. The event series is sponsored by some of the key contributors to change in Cardiff, Wales and the United Kingdom. This includes Warrior Women Collective, Coders of Color, Emotional Fitness, Black Young Professionals Network – Cardiff, Women in Tech, Women in Cyber ​​and many more. More.

On February 2, Be The Change will consider religion with the support of the Welsh Muslim Conference and various Cymru. Our first speaker, MoAlamgir, is the MD of JEM Recruitment Consultancy and Head of Pagan and Engagement of the Welsh Muslim Council. Mo talks about the need for BAME role models in the industry and the role of religious tolerance and inclusion in the workplace. Mo has been a panelist for Be the Change in the past, so I’m happy to talk to you about these important issues in full.

There is also Secretary-General Dr. Abdul Azim Ahmed from the Welsh Muslim Council. Dr. Ahmed is also the Deputy Director of the Center for Islamic Studies in the United Kingdom at Cardiff University, so I am very excited that he has taken the time to schedule Be the Change. His talk focuses on the religious disadvantages Muslims face in the job market and the potential opportunities for a diverse, inclusive and cozy work environment.

Finally, there’s Ele Hicks, Engagement, Research, and Policy Manager, joining from Diverse Cymru. Ele discusses the religious assumptions that underpin British society and how to respect and include all religions and beliefs in every workplace. It will be a fascinating lecture evening. Finally, all three speakers will join the Be the Change panel to answer questions.

Jess Phillips, Enterprise Innovation Manager at Tramshed Tech, said the Be The Change series provides an opportunity for the great organizations we work with to come together and discuss real-world issues on the topic. This is a growth to understand how the challenges of equality, diversity and inclusiveness arise and are impacted by startups, scale-ups and businesses and how they can be overcome in the workplace. I hope it will be a platform that will continue.

To protect your Be The Change ticket, go to https://hopin.com/events/be-the-change-religion.

Contact:

Jessica Phillips, Enterprise Innovation Manager

[email protected]

07932 900091

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos