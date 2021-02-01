Microsoft was looking for “every angle” when trying to buy Nintendo »TechnoCodex





January 31, 2021 7:45 pm EST

It’s ridiculous to hear, but Microsoft simply followed all the options at that time, following former Microsoft workers.

Bloomberg unveiled a story earlier in the month detailing how Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo a few years ago. When the debate arose, Nintendo clearly laughed Microsoft out of the room, said Kevin Bax, a former director of social gatherings at Xboxs.

In the same interview, Robbie Bach, former president of Microsoft’s leisure and unit division, talked a bit about the story. He defined companies looking for partners and exploring from every angle. In addition, Nintendo is correct across the road from its headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

In an interview, Bach said: In the early days of the Xbox concept, Microsoft was looking for a partner because it didn’t want to do hard work that we didn’t know about. We talked to all the PC makers and talked to Sega, so we went to Nintendo and talked. They were certainly big kids in Brock. By the way, they weren’t like us because they were across from our office. I had to make a long trip to see them.

Bach went on: so we had a conversation, and the reaction we got was probably what we expected. As you know, Microsoft didn’t bring much to the table. Nintendo has been successful, always a kind of self-contained company, offering a lot of its own content, but Bob and his team have investigated from every angle.

Bach later defined that Microsoft finally embarked on the growth of {hardware}. This was really the ultimate possibility for the enterprise. It sounds a bit strange to hear that the Xbox is deeply rooted in the gaming ecosystem. He states: Ultimately, we decided to enter the hardware. This is a kind of last option, which sounds a bit silly, but since we weren’t a hardware company, deciding to make hardware was a big commitment. And we tried many different ways not to do it, and in the end we had to do it ourselves.

The former president of Microsoft explained that some publishers needed to enter the {hardware} company in order to increase the number of competitors between Nintendo and Sony. He said: Ironically, the number one person who told us we should do the hardware was actually a third-party publisher. People like Electronic Arts and Activision, and those people wanted someone to compete with Sony and Nintendo, so having a third party in the market was good for them. And they didn’t want anyone to do what 3DO did, which licensed the hardware to others. They wanted someone who had a skin for a hardware game.

I’m happy that Nintendo has decided not to agree to the acquisition, but in fact, if so, I’m surprised that the panorama of the game now looks good. I don’t think I’ve seen all of the spectacular and non-spectacular strikes that Nintendo has made over the years.

