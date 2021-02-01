Google vs Australia: Who will win?





Google has threatened to withdraw search engines from Australia, but the government has refused to withdraw. Drum explores what this means for advertisers, publishers and consumers.

The impact of Google’s withdrawal of search engines from Australia is due to the country’s proposal of a mandatory code of conduct for technology platforms, an earthquake for publishers and advertisers, and will have a significant impact on the general public.

The Center for Responsible Technology has found that Google accounts for 51% of all online advertising in Australia. Meanwhile, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) states that more than 90% of online searches are currently done through Google.

Google has already blocked Australian news sites from search results of about 1% of local users and will provide a preview of the potential effects of such changes if the code is legislated. For the purpose, we have officially announced this exercise as a test run. In its current form.

These changes are due to Australia Post reporting a 34.9% year-on-year increase in online shopping growth in December 2020, said Yuri Gonzalez, director of performance solutions for the Asia Pacific region of Rakuten Advertising. He points out that it has a great impact on the Australian online industry.

He’s worried that search engines like Google may be affecting that behavior and hampering this momentum.

Many Australian companies benefit from efficient and effective advertising through Google. Google’s income is undeniably large, but Google’s role in the personal part of everyday life is undoubtedly irreplaceable. He explains that it’s the go-to tool for studying everything from local shops to school projects to large-scale purchases.

Given that Google has a strong market share both in Australia and around the world, it will be difficult for other search platforms to provide comparable reference traffic in the near future. Given the crucial role that Google Search plays in this market for publishers and advertisers, Rakuten Advertising hopes this won’t happen.

Darren Woolley, founder and global CEO of Trinity P3, said that if Google sticks to it, there’s a big shift to much smaller alternatives like Bing and DuckDuckGo, the second and third in the market. I predict it will be.

But he warns that if the search market goes there, advertisers will definitely follow, and for publishers the impact will be more complex.

Major publishers, primarily News Corp., are driving this campaign, and Nine appears to be riding it. That’s because in the early days, publishers enjoyed these increasingly popular distribution channels offered by Google and Facebook for free. He explained that it wasn’t until later that they realized that the hidden cost was a loss of advertising revenue.

However, this loss of revenue is a combination of publishers being too slow to respond to changing markets and Google and Facebook taking advantage of market dominance. The number of independent publishers is declining and increasing for those that are most affected by the actions Google threatens. These publishers rely on Google’s reach to deliver content to an increasingly broad audience.

It’s unlikely that Google will chase the threat, but publishers and advertisers are already prepared for changes in exposure from other search engines, but at the same time, other search engines don’t work exactly the same as Google. You need to remember.

Localsearch, Australia’s small business digital marketing service, advises clients to prepare for the move to Bling if Google withdraws its search engine from Australia. Adam Boote, director of digital and growth at Localsearch, says business owners need to put a lot of hooks in the ocean when catching fish.

Bing also manages paid ads for DuckDuckGo, so he explains that if Google goes, it will show a lot of search results. For small businesses, you really need to consider the possibility that Google will no longer exist in your 2021 marketing plan and you won’t be able to put all your eggs in one basket, Google.

Social media, when used correctly, is clearly a great way to find new customers. With ads on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger for Business, you can accurately target age, demographics, what you see online, and more.

Australia is currently at a standstill as Prime Minister Scott Morrison and lawmakers say they will not succumb to the threat of Google. Meanwhile, Mel Silva, managing director of Google Australia, told the Australian Senate that the law was “infeasible.”

The ACCC also recently released a new report highlighting Google’s dominance in the ad tech space. This shows that Australia is the next area to legislate. According to the report, when advertisers pay large amounts for digital advertising, the costs are passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices for goods and services. If publishers receive too little revenue for their inventory, consumers will face a decline in the quality and diversity of their online content.

Gonzales suggests that the best way to move forward is to refer to it from a French publisher. French publishers have recently reached an agreement that news publishers will be duly indemnified for online content. However, the main differentiator is that the agreement in France makes Google not responsible for paying for links to new sites.

If Google accepts the Australian code in its current form, he adds, this may affect existing agreements in other parts of the world.

