Co-founded a group of Nashua students to support nonprofits with technical needs during a pandemic | Science and Technology





Nashua women have set up a non-profit organization aimed at connecting college students who want to volunteer to organizations that need technical assistance during a pandemic.

Stanford University’s Senior Mary Chu co-founded Develop for Good in April last year when many students returned home from college or were expelled from internships or jobs due to COVID-19.

Zhu, who graduated from Nashua High School South in 2017, first started blasting on the Stanford University mailing list to see if design and computer science students would volunteer. At the same time, we contacted hundreds of nonprofits every day to see if they needed it.

With the help of Stanford University classmate and co-founder Amay Aggarwal, Develop for Good has piloted the concept and started supporting nonprofits on websites, mobile apps and other design projects.

Volunteers were originally from Stanford University, but by September the program had expanded and students from universities across the country began to participate, Zhu said.

It started with three projects in April. By the summer, 15 more technical projects had been developed. An additional 45 people participated in the fall.

Develop for Good is currently working on 35 projects with various nonprofits. Organizations that have benefited from volunteer time include UNICEF, the World Health Organization, the Smithsonian Museum, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the Environmental Defense Fund, and the World Bank.

Develop for Good was a very meaningful experience, “said Aggarwal. And in essence, other stakeholders who want to be part of the program.

Develop for Good helped Easterseals develop their first app and helped AARP with creative ideas on how to design their own app experience.

In just two months, 1Day Sooner redesigned its website, visualized data from two research projects, and provided an interactive volunteer map on the front page, said Abie Rohrig, communications director at 1Day Sooner. Helped to create. All content created by Develop for Good is specially tailored to our needs and is incredibly high quality.

According to Zhu, more than 25,000 hours of volunteer work have been accumulated since last spring, helping about 50 non-profit partners save a cumulative $ 2 million in technical services.

In addition, she said more than 400 college students from almost every region of the country volunteered. As a result, official sponsorship by Amazon Web Services was encouraged to help compensate some students.

Some of these small nonprofits were on the verge of closure, Zhu said. Today, they value cost savings and innovation. We believe that college students and young people can bring unparalleled creativity.

