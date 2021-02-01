Spotify monitors user speech and recommends music with new patents





Crysta Marple January 31, 2021-5 pm

Spotify recently announced plans to take advantage of technology that can better access background noise and user speech to better curate music suggestions for subscribers. The streaming app patented the technology on January 12, after filing an application in 2018.

According to Pitchfork, the patent states that the technology will allow Spotify to access voice units such as intonation, stress, and rhythm based on the user’s voice. In addition, Spotify has access to information such as gender, age, race, accent, environment where users are, and whether they are around other users.

They got this patent, but it doesn’t always hit the market. In fact, it’s incredibly common that the patents you get aren’t really that far away. Spotify has applied for patents for hundreds of inventions and regularly makes new applications. Some of these patents will be part of future products, while others will not. According to a Spotify to Pitchfork spokeswoman, our ambition is to produce the best audio and experience, but there’s no news to share at this time.

As technology is constantly evolving, it’s no wonder Spotify is looking for ways to be creative in its music streaming experience. However, this new technology can be considered a privacy breach and can be hesitant to users. At this time, there is no information on whether subscribers can opt out of this feature if Spotify advances this feature.

Streaming apps have recently become a hot topic after it was announced that more than 300,000 accounts were compromised because the database was used to specifically target Spotify accounts. This provided login credentials and other personal information for many subscribers.

Shortly thereafter, the Spotify pages of artists such as Lana Del Rey, Future and Dua Lipa were hacked. A user named Daniel Lahooti was able to hack his page on Spotify and post photos asking for followers on Snapchat. The hack was very short-lived.

comment

