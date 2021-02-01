AMD may have hinted at the best time to buy a PS5, Xbox Series XIS





Keypoint SPS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S are new generation game consoles from Sony and Microsoft. Demand for these game consoles is high, causing inventory shortages.

According to AMD, the shortage of next-generation consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X could continue until the second half of 2021.

The company is a supplier of both GPU and CPU chips used by Sony and Microsoft for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. In a recent earnings announcement, AMD CEO Lisa Soo was asked to comment on all three supply shortages: gen gaming console. Executives said they expected “some tension” in the first six months of the year before things recovered in the second half of the year.

“I think we’re getting a lot of support from our manufacturing partners,” she said. , Has been added late capacity. “

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su Announces New AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card with RDNA2 Architecture Photo: AMD / youtube Screenshot

Chipmakers faced difficulties in developing processors due to the ongoing global health crisis caused by COVID-19, Sue said. She said the ongoing trade war between the United States and China also contributed to the issue. AMD is the company responsible for manufacturing the Ryzen 5000 processor, which allows both the Xbox Series XIS and PS5 to have graphics capabilities like ray tracing technology.

The issues cited by executives are not the only factors affecting console shortages. Due to the continued and rapid growth of the video industry, high demand for new consoles can also be a factor. Due to the pandemic, most next-generation consoles are sold online.

This has been a problem over the past few months due to the presence of Scalper. This group uses bots to buy as soon as they run all PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S consoles. Then they sell the stock at an incredibly premium price. As a result, many gamers couldn’t get the next generation of game consoles.

Demand is still high, so players seem to have to wait until later this year to get the PS5 or Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

