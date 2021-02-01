All core web vitals must be met to improve your ranking





Google’s John Mueller states that all three core web vital benchmarks must be met to qualify for the Ranking Signal Boost, which will be rolled out in May this year.

This topic was taken up at the start of the latest Google Search Central SEO business hours on January 29th.

If one of your core web vitals meets the other two and falls below Google’s requirements, you will be asked how important it is.

Also, is it important that one of the Web Vitals is displayed in yellow instead of green in Google’s testing tools?

Through Mueller’s answer, we found that these things will be very important when the Core Web Vital update is released in May this year.

Core Web Vitals is Google’s new standard for assessing whether a page provides a great user experience.

The metric consists of:

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP): Measures the speed at which the main content of a page loads. This should happen within 2.5 seconds of accessing the page. FirstInputDelay (FID): Measures the speed at which a user can interact with a page after accessing it. This should happen within 100 milliseconds. Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS): Measures how often a user experiences an unexpected layout shift. The page should maintain a CLS of less than 0.1.

Google offers six different ways to measure your core web vitals. As we learned from Mueller, all minimum requirements must be met in order to take advantage of future algorithm updates.

Google John Mueller on Core Web Vital

When testing a site to see how well it meets the Core Web Vitals benchmark, Mueller says it’s important to meet all three metrics.

“My understanding is to check if it’s green and count it as if it’s okay. So if it’s yellow it won’t be green, but I don’t know what the final approach will be. Hmm.

It’s a combination of several factors, but the general idea is that if you can recognize that a page meets all these criteria, you’ll want to use it appropriately in your search rankings.

I don’t know what approach to take, such as how to balance some things that work and some that don’t work perfectly. “

Mueller is careful not to reveal anything that hasn’t been communicated through Google’s official channel, so he’s on the subject.

When asked if more information is available before the algorithm update is released in May, Mueller says, “I think so.”

He briefly mentions the idea that Google will introduce badges into search results for pages that go through Google’s core web vitals.

If it expands, it is not yet 100% determined, but it should indicate that the page meets or exceeds all three metrics.

“General guidelines want to use this criterion to display badges in search results. I think some experiments have been done on this.

To do that, you really need to know that all the elements are compliant. So if you’re not using HTTPS, it’s not enough, even if the rest is basically fine. “

Listen to the full discussion in the video below:

