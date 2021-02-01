Microsoft discusses Bing with Prime Minister Scott Morrison as Google plans to withdraw from Australia





Software giant Microsoft is confident that if Google pulls search engines beyond the required payments to the media, it can close the Australian gap, Scott Morrison said Monday.

Australia has introduced legislation that forces Internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to negotiate payments to domestic media where content links drive traffic to the platform.

However, Big Tech companies have called the law infeasible and said last month that they would withdraw major services from Australia if regulations were advanced. According to industry data, these services include Google’s search engine, which accounts for 94% of the country’s search market.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella then discussed new rules with Morrison, the tech company told Reuters.

When I talk to Satya, I can say that Microsoft is pretty confident, Morrison told a Canberra reporter without giving the details of the conversation.

Morrison added that he wants the rules of the digital world to be the same as the real world and the same as the physical world.

A Microsoft spokeswoman confirmed that the discussion had taken place, but declined to comment because the company was not directly involved in the law.

We recognize the importance of the vibrant media sector and public journalism in democracy and the challenges the media sector has faced over the years through changing business models and consumer preferences.

Google officials couldn’t get comments right away.

The day before, Australian finance officer Josh Frydenberg said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called for a legal meeting and they talked, but he wouldn’t go back to the changes.

