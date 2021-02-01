Top university leaders drive innovation in the post-COVID era at the KAIST Summit





This summit is one of a series of KAIST events to commemorate KAIST’s 50th anniversary and imagine the future of KAIST and higher education. The online summit will be held on February 3, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Korea time (7:00 on February 2) on KAIST’s official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/KAISTofficial). Will be livestreamed on. -9 pm CST and 8 pm to 10 pm EST, respectively).

The KAIST Summit, entitled “University Roles and Responsibilities in the Global Crisis,” will discuss issues that will affect many aspects of the university in the coming decades.

“This summit will allow us to measure the level of risk that universities are currently facing and the level of risk they will face in the future. There are different views on what the world will look like after COVID, but it is certain. One of them is that the university cannot return. Moreover, 4IR continues to permeate and shake our daily lives. Change is inevitable and the university is sustainable and relevant to society. We need to pursue bold and innovative responses to maintain, “said KAIST President Songchul. Shin in the background of the event.

Keynote speakers include KAIST President Shin, MIT President L. Rafael Reif, Tokyo Institute of Technology President Kazuya Masu, and Northwestern University President Morton Shapiro. After the keynote speech, speakers will participate in a panel discussion on three topics: “Digital Divide,” “New AI Challenges,” and “Social Entrepreneurship and Industry-Academia Collaboration.” Shortly thereafter, there will be a Q & A session with an online audience of KAIST faculty, students, and high school students from all over the country.

MIT President Reif congratulates KAIST on its 50-year successful journey from the very beginning to achieving its current status as one of the best global universities in science and technology. Next, he will give a lecture entitled “Universities as the driving force of change” and introduce how universities have played an important role in solving the most urgent problems of humankind.

President Masu of Tokyo Institute of Technology emphasizes the importance of the university’s continuous dialogue with society as a driving force for innovation. In a speech entitled “Tokyo Institute of Technology DLab’s Approach to Designing the Future,” we introduced the activities of the Tokyo Institute of Technology Global Network Social Innovation Design Institute (DLab) and how DLab cooperates with working people for the future. I will explain if you are doing it.

President Shapiro of Northwestern University talks about how to incorporate the lessons learned in dealing with COVID-19 to improve research, education and public services in the post-pandemic era. He will also look at the changing labor market needs associated with 4IR and the problems arising from the aftermath of COVID-19 in a lecture entitled “Universities of the’New Normal'”.

Finally, KAIST President Shin will give a presentation on “KAIST’s Vision and Innovation for the Next Dream.” He looks back on KAIST’s remarkable achievements in the first 50 years and how it contributed significantly to South Korea’s rapid growth as a high-tech powerhouse. In addition, he details the new vision for KAIST’s development over the next 50 years and develops a series of strategic innovation plans in five areas: education, research, technology commercialization, globalization, and future strategy.

In the panel discussion, the four presidents will dive into more intense conversations on topics such as the role of universities to fill the growing digital divide through research, education and international cooperation. Socio-economic implications and ethical challenges of the rapid deployment of AI and robotics. The turmoil of the 4IR transforming higher education. How to foster social innovation and youth entrepreneurship. How to build industry-academia collaboration.

For more information on KAIST’s 50th Anniversary, please visit the Special Celebration website (https://50.kaist.ac.kr/eng/). The official commemorative ceremony is scheduled for February 16, 2021 at 10 am Korean time, and live streaming will also be available on KAIST’s official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/KAISTofficial). Will be.

About KAIST

KAIST is the first and top science and technology university in Korea. KAIST was founded by the Korean government in 1971 to educate scientists and engineers working on Korean industrialization and economic growth.

Since then, KAIST and its 67,556 graduates have been the gateway to advanced science and technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. KAIST has emerged as one of the most innovative universities with approximately 12,000 students in five universities and seven schools, including 1,039 international students from 90 countries.

KAIST celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2021 and continues to strive to make the world a better place by pursuing education, research, entrepreneurship and globalization excellence.

For more information on KAIST, please visit http://www.kaist.ac.kr/en/.

Media contacts

Cho Young-hae[email protected][email protected]

Source Kaist (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology)

