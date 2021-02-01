The Samsung Galaxy A72 was discovered on a Brazilian certification site and now has a 5,000mAh battery.





The Samsung Galaxy A72 was reportedly found on the Anatel Brazil certification site. The list includes the battery capacity of the phone and the quick charge feature. The Samsung Galaxy A72 has been leaked several times on the market, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and an Infinity-O display with a cutout in the upper center. It is expected that a quad camera with a 64-megapixel primary sensor is set up on the back of the phone.

The tipster the_tech_guy discovered the Samsung Galaxy A72 on the Anatel Brazil certified site. This list suggests that future mobile phones may have a large 5,000mAh battery and support 25W fast charging. The phone was previously discovered on the US FCC site and TUV Rheinland with the same fast charging capabilities. The Samsung Galaxy A72 is a similar 25W fast-charge charger, although it may be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A71, which had a slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery. The list does not contain any other details. The phone is listed on the Anatel Brazil site with model number SM-A725M / DS. The model number DS represents dual SIM.

Apart from being found on several certification sites, Samsung Galaxy A72 pricing information has also recently been leaked. Mobile phones will be available in 4G or 5G options, depending on the market in which they are launched. Prices for the 4G model start at 449 euros (about Rs .39,800 for the 6GB + 128GB model) and EUR509 (about Rs .45,100) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The price of the Samsung Galaxy A725G model is said. From $ 600 (about 43,900 rupees). The phone is rumored to go on sale next month.

By design, the Samsung Galaxy A72 has a large 6.7-inch display, a USB Type-C port, and a lower speaker grill next to the 3.5mm audio jack.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone ever? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. You can subscribe to this podcast from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

