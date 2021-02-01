iOS 15 release date, features, leaks, and what you need





The release of iOS 15 is still a long way off, but the rumored factory turmoil continues. So far, we have collected what we know and what we want to see. Apple will talk more about iOS 15 at WWDC 2021 later this year, but there’s no doubt that leaks will occur in the meantime.

Apple changed things a lot with iOS 14 last year, bringing features that users were looking for, such as home screen widgets. We’ve also added an app library for automatically organizing your apps and the ability to change your default browser and email client. And iOS 15 should bring even more improvements.

Based on the leaks and rumors so far, here’s everything you know about iOS 15 so far. It will debut in the next iPhone 13 lineup.

iOS 15: Release Date and Beta

(Image credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Apple usually launches a new version of iOS along with the latest iPhone of the year. This usually happens in September. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple postponed the release of the iPhone 12 series until October, but iOS 14 was still released in September 2020.

With that in mind, I think iOS 15 will drop in September of this year. But Apple is very likely to talk about it at WWDC, the annual developer conference this summer. So listen in detail about the new features and tweaks. You’ll probably also learn about developers and public beta around that time.

On iOS 14, users can install the public beta and test new features if they can handle the bug. There’s no reason to believe that Apple won’t do the same with iOS 15.

iOS 15: Which devices do you support?

Apple has not officially released a list of devices running iOS 15. However, there are rumors that the new version will only be available on iPhone 7 and above. It will leave the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, and the original iPhone SE in the cold.

If that’s the case, here’s an iPhone that seems to have iOS 15.

iPhone 7iPhone 7 PlusiPhone 8iPhone 8 PlusiPhone XiPhone XRiPhone XsiPhone Xs MaxiPhone 11iPhone 11 ProiPhone 11 Pro MaxiPhone SE (2020) iPhone 12 miniiPhone 12iPhone 12 ProiPhone 12 Pro Max

And obviously, the iPhone 13 series comes with iOS 15.

iOS 15: What We Want to See

There should have been a lot of new things in iOS 15, but nothing has been decided yet. So I have a little wishlist of what I want my new iOS to have. There are still some things that Android works for. That iOS can benefit.

Improved notifications: This has long been a problem for iOS. This is what Google continues to improve on Android and really hopes to apply some of the lessons learned by Apple to iOS 15. Notification triage is a nightmare on iOS. Inline replies are very necessary for apps that support them. You need to adjust the grouping so that it does not fill in important information. Practical notifications, such as email deletions, need to be clearer and more intuitive.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Better Siri: Admit, Siri isn’t that great. Sure, it’s a lot better with each new iteration, but it’s a lot behind the Google Assistant. Apple has plenty of room to grow in this regard. Water wants to see better speech recognition and better native answers. Pulling up a web search is fine, but one of the reasons that makes the assistant so useful is that you can answer many questions directly. Siri can’t be compared, so I’d love to see that change.

Allow more default apps: With iOS 14, Apple has finally allowed users to choose their own default browser and email client. This was a very good step in the right direction. However, I hope Apple will continue to loosen it a bit, starting with changing the default SMS. Using iMessage is fine, but you can switch to something like Signal and have all your chats in the same app. Defaults for other apps, such as music and video, are also welcomed.

