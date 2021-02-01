FAUG India Update 2021: FAU-G’s Google Play Store rating goes down





Bangalore-based game developer nCoreGames officially released the long-awaited PUBG Mobile alternative (also known as FAU-G) on January 26th. This so-called PUBG Mobile rival is currently available to Android users on the Google Play store. Initially, the game’s Play Store was rated around 4.5 stars, but it’s declining day by day. Mobile games are currently rated 3.5 stars.Read Also-Today’s Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 Release Date, Google Play Store Allows Gambling Apps

Some user reviews on the Play Store say that mobile games are “excellent”, such as “excellent visuals.” Other reviews tell a completely different story. They say FAU-G mobile games are a big disappointment. According to some media reports, PUBG mobile users have left 1 star on FAU-G. One of the Play Store review notes says, “Expectations and reality are different. But there are still some things that need to be done properly. Currently, there are no guns in the game. Okay. But If you’re going to hand-to-hand combat, it must still be better than this. Movements and sequences include mashing … “Read again-FAU-G is the top with over 5 million downloads on the Google Play store. It will be a free game app

Why is the FAU-G Play Store downgraded?

That’s because gamers have high expectations for mobile games. From the beginning, FAUG has been called the Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile. However, nCore Games has always stated that FAUG is not a replacement for PUBG Mobile, which has been banned domestically since September last year. The company has also repeatedly said that FAU-G is an action game, focusing on the story rather than the battle.

Given that players are comparing the two games, I expected the FAU-G to be the same as PUBG Mobile, but unfortunately it isn’t. As far as gameplay is concerned, FAU-G and PUBG Mobile offer players there a very different experience. For the time being, there are no weapons available for FAU-G Mobile. The company has confirmed that the update will bring weapons, guns, battle royale mode, and more into the game, making it interesting for gamers.

