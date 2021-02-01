University of California, Berkeley Startup Wins UC Startup Innovation Challenge





As the University of California, Berkeley Innovation and Entrepreneurship office continues to drive innovation and entrepreneurship throughout the UC system, several startups affiliated with the University of California, Berkeley have launched Thursday at $ 50,000. Won awards at the UC Startup Innovation Challenge, including the Grand Prize.

Kevin Khun, a former Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Fellow, was an early stage startup Takacha who was awarded the grand prize and aimed to provide rural farmers with tools to transform agricultural waste into marketable products. I won the contest. According to Kung, the company aims to use waste to create organic alternatives to solid fuels that farmers can sell for profit.

Our mission is to turn trash into cash for poorly serviced communities in rural areas, Kang said in an email. The origin of this idea came from a previous job in Kenya when he saw a significant amount of charcoal being traded on the roadside as a common household cooking fuel.

Kang added that the company name comes from the Swahili word taka (meaning garbage). According to a UC press release, the low-cost portable machines developed have the potential to transform biomass into valuable commodities, providing a source of income for farmers while reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Kang initially began working in this area as part of his PhD. Said the postdoc’s job, but wanted to investigate further. Kung sought support from Berkeley Lab’s Cyclotron Road ecosystem through an Activate Fellowship and added that he worked with Campus Assistant Specialist Daniel Sanchez.

In an email, Kung wanted to not only put the technology on the lab shelves, but also spin it out as a company. I am creating an internal prototype. The next step is to do field testing with real end users.

According to a press release, the annual system-wide challenge, launched in 2016, brings together a network of students, faculty and staff, and an extensive alumni to celebrate the impressive innovation of the UC community. Entries will be judged based on factors such as social and technical impact, product and market suitability, product or service innovation, team enthusiasm and skills.

According to the UC Startup Innovation Challenge website, about 250 UC-related startups participated in the contest this year, including medical devices, clean technology, and intelligent disaster recovery robotics. Ten finalists were invited to market the innovation, and Takachar was selected as the winner, along with Sophies BioNutrients, a related startup at the University of California, Davis.

We are very honored and amazed at the quality of the event and the other teams, Kang said in an email.

Campus-related startups weren’t the only ones to win awards during the contest.

Safi Organics, a start-up company focused on COVID-tolerant fertilizers for farmers, and Skillful.ly, which uses cognitive neuroscience to provide insights into job seeker skills, both received their first social impact award. , Each won $ 10,000.

