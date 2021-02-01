Asus ROG Academy was launched to support future esports players in India





Asus has announced a new program for Indian gamers called ROG Academy. The Asus ROG Academy empowers Indian gamers, and the program assists in the screening process to identify PC gamers. The company also provides a platform for improving skills and preparing for professional-level games.

With Asus clarifying that it will build a strong gaming ecosystem in India, this new ROG Academy initiative proves that India is an important market for Asus. Asus ROG provides gamers with tournament-ready gaming equipment and high-quality technology, with professional guidance through this initiative.

ROG Academy is a one-year program divided into four sessions, one each quarter. It aims to strengthen India’s esports talent pool. The teams and players who remain in the final selection will go through a selection process divided into various phases, eventually becoming six selected players and participating in the three-month session of the first quarter.

Activities during the period include individual skill training, coach-to-teamwork mentorship, communication, and high-level concepts used in the highest level of competition. Exercises, schedules, and the entire program are specially designed with the title and the player’s existing skill set as part of it in mind.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will be the official title during the inauguration season. Panelists include representatives of Asus ROG, partners, and CS: GO. The company will offer Rs 1,00,000 as a prize to all the last six players after successfully completing the three months of training. In addition, players will receive a monthly scholarship and bonus of Rs 15,000 during the training period.

After successfully completing a three-month training program, the six players will continue to represent the brand for another three months while attending tournaments and events.

How to apply for ROG Academy

If you’re a hardcore PC gamer, here’s how to apply for a chance to win a prize and get full training. To apply, you must be at least 16 years old, and gamers between the ages of 16 and 18 must submit a written consent from their parents. Please visit the ROG Academy registration page, enter your details and submit your application. Registration is currently open and will end on February 10.

After registration, participants must go through a screening process that includes demonstrating their abilities in a public tryout that will be reviewed by the judges. The top 6 participants selected from the tryout phase will receive admission to the program.

