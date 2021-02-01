All latest events scheduled for February 2021 – Apsters Media





It’s interesting that the first month is almost over, given that we’re waiting endlessly for 2021 to finally appear. 2021 is definitely neither a distant oasis nor a swift festival. It’s just a year that is now fully advanced. Even in 2020, it’s a better, some, but even wilder, unpredictable way that most people wouldn’t have expected.

But they are here to discuss Pokemon GO. Pokemon GO is a leisure activity that looks a bit backwards when things are very cold, as it looks like it’s in the Upper East Side, but in reality, opportunities, strikes, and everything else. Everything that comes to Pokemon GO in February 2020 needs to be investigated. We have a lot!

The information here is from the Pokemon GO blog with some additional information about one Pokecoin group.

Event:

Team Rocket Shenanigans, February 2nd, February 7th: According to the explanation, Team Rocket is celebrating, but it’s up to us to sort out why. Whatever it is, it involves bringing some new Shadow Pokemon closer to the new Shiny Shadow Pokemon. Expect more balloons and attacked stops for Team Rocket, as well as rocket-centric expeditions. Community Day on February 7th: This month, Roselia is getting a lot of attention on the theme of roses. She learns both weatherballs and bullet seeds during or within two hours of the event. Year of the Ox from February 9th to February 14th: They will be hosting a Lunar New Year event again this year, featuring Red Pokemon. In summary: Anyway, someone expects Durhamka. The blog further ensures that the unique mega-developed Pokemon someone is thinking of is something like Ox, perhaps Tauros. Valentine’s Day, February 14-February 18: Pink Pokemon is the same as some new arrivals, as shown in the blog. This is quite normal, but there will be one curve anyway. In the Battle League from February 8th to February 15th, a pink Pokemon-themed “Love Cup” will be added. Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto, February 20: They had tickets at this eternal store, but this is an ending event during the festival.

Spotlight time:

February 2: Arbo, Double XP for Evolving Pokemon. February 9: Miltank, Double Catch Stardust. February 16: Luvdisc, Double Catch XP. February 23: Pikachu, double catch candy. Probably a cap?

Legendary Raid:

All attacks will be handed over at 10 am, except if determined in any case.

Raikou: January 31st February 4th Suicune: February 4th February 9th Latias and Latios: February 9th-February 20th Freezer, Zapdos, Mortre, Mewtwo: February 20th 9am March 8 am on the 1st

Mega Raid:

Venusaur, Denryu, Helger: January 19th February 9th Pizio, Denryu, and Surprise (probably Tauros): February 9th February 20th Fushigibana, Charizard X, Charizard Y, Kamex: February 20th March 1st Day

Research Breakthrough Encounter: Snorlax has consistently appeared in Research Breakthrough.

Other updates: Pokestops and Gyms will start displaying images instead of a single image. Similarly, you’ll get programmed level-up screenshots and the ability to select legendary and mythical Pokemon for mass transfers.

