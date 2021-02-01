Now is the time for FE to provide higher technology education





The FE White Paper, like any other country, gives universities the opportunity to become a high-level provider of technical education, Ewart Keep wrote.

Last week, the long-awaited FE White Paper set an important strategic priority of providing higher levels of technical skills and sub-degrees.

This is an important focus. According to a study by Professor Paul Lewis of King’s College London, the lack of training of engineers in some areas of high-tech manufacturing is a significant bottleneck in the ability of many companies to adopt and innovate new technologies. Is occurring.

International comparisons show that England’s skill delivery gap is higher than it should be at the sub-degree level.

As Augar’s review emphasizes, most other developed countries have what is called short-term higher education (that is, shorter than a full bachelor’s degree). This is often provided by a specialized agency rather than a university.

In contrast, for the past 15-20 years, we have sought to fill all skill gaps above Level 3 with college-provided degrees.

However, universities are well suited to achieve the growth of higher technology education. Now is their chance.

The white paper provides the sector with the opportunity to develop an agile, realistic and cost-effective approach.

In many cases, this means that individual universities need to specialize in their offerings to subject areas that have comparative expertise.

They need to work with other universities to provide customized skill plans that the government wants to meet local skill needs.

It also means strengthening the links between universities, which can generate progress towards degree levels and master’s programs.

In Scotland, such clear agreements between universities are common. In some cases, these links are approaching. In Aberdeen, for example, NE College and Robert Gordon University have created a collaborative arrangement with the integration of a common prospectus and seamless offering between the two institutions.

Many of the skills that employers need are acquired through intermediate or higher technical qualifications, but not enough young people are pursuing this path.

This means that career support and student finances are also essential to the success of the white paper. It’s not just about building a path of progress for young people, but also about the opportunity for adults to acquire the skills they need to get the job done at every stage of their lives.

Universities can only enable them to acquire the skills they need if many existing barriers, from inflexibility to lack of funding, are broken to make it easier for people to acquire the skills they need. ..

The white paper, on the other hand, focuses on higher levels of vocational skills, and provides universities with a new starting point for expanding innovation support, especially in small businesses.

Universities are already working closely with their employers, but the treatise has steps that may allow them to play a greater role.

The UK has a long tail of poorly performing businesses, many of which lack management skills and the ability to even organize basic activities.

In the medium term, there is much that the university can do to help. For example, trainer training services can help local employer groups to enhance learning in the workplace.

We can also offer short-term courses that are more flexible in basic aspects of management such as finance, human resources and ICT.

With proper investment and oversight, the university’s business center, which is specifically proposed, provides a fertile foundation for universities to develop and grow this joint service.

By putting the employer at the center of the system, the government recognizes this crucial business support role for the university.

Meanwhile, an independent committee on universities of the future has made it clear that universities need to work more together.

We need a truly coordinated system of education and skills. I hope this white paper marks the beginning of the move in that direction.

