This startup invented an ice cream containing fat that you can’t absorb





Imagine enjoying a creamy dessert, chocolate chip cookie, or pizza without crashing by gaining weight, rotting teeth, or spikes in blood sugar.

Venture funds are now betting that this is the future of food, and 30 million to Swedish food technology startup LubFoods, the owner of the sugar-free brand Knicks, which has licensed a new type of ice cream containing special fats. The dollar is invested in something that the body cannot absorb.

Part of the growing tendency of investors to invest in food tech, all companies that manufacture laboratory-grown meat, plant-based meat, and 3D printed cheese have consumer habits. We are raising a serious amount of money in the midst of change.

Another recent example is Spanish startup Cubiq Foods, which has won a 5m investment to continue developing the so-called SmartFat, an emulsion of vegetable oil and water that can replace the fat components of processed foods. According to The New York Times, candy giant Mars announced in November that it would buy healthy snack maker Kind North America, which was valued at around $ 5 billion.

Lub Foods fat is a plant-derived oil called Epogee fat (EPG) that is not absorbed by the body due to its molecular structure that resists the action of digestive enzymes. According to the company, EPGs can reduce calories by up to 92% per fat unit in products such as ice cream, frying oil, and baked goods.

So when will this be available in European shops? And what’s next for innovation and food?

Erik Lennartsson & Nicolas LuthmanThe backstory

Lub Foods was founded about seven years ago after co-founder Nicolas Luthman (hence Nicks) was diagnosed with prediabetes and couldn’t find a suitable alternative to chocolate.

The catalog currently consists of snacks, protein bars, ice cream, powdered drink mixes and sweeteners and is more or less available in 16 markets.

I realized that self-treatment could change my condition, so I changed my diet. That was the beginning of everything, he told Sifted from his home in California, where he began to focus on developing new products and expanding the United States in progress.

This personal experience illustrates the widespread trend of low-calorie foods that has been accelerating in recent years as consumers become more health conscious. The market is currently worth $ 10 billion annually and is expected to grow another $ 3 billion over seven years, according to a Business Wire report. As a result, big companies like Nestlé are developing a variety of sugar-free alternatives that are already competing with Knicks in the ice cream market. Niche brands such as Halo Top and Rebel are also fighting for similar space.

Secret weapon

Nick says he has a secret weapon and is the only company that uses epoxy fat, describing it as the Holy Grail for making delicious low-calorie foods.

However, the company has been working hard to get the right taste exactly to appeal to consumers.

Erik Lennartsson, director of global innovation and the brain behind ice cream, says he has failed hundreds of times trying to create a good recipe base.

In a sense, it is a difficult ingredient to use due to some special properties. Much of our work has been devoted to manipulating these by making the choice of flavors smarter. We work closely with a team of flavorists in the United States, he says, today 99.5% perfect.

Renatoson is passionate about gelato and describes Nick Spint’s texture as creamy. He believes this is a key factor in success.

You need both texture and taste. Most brands that work in the non-sugar segment fail in texture. This is often too hard with ice.

With the exception of Epogee fat, according to Lennartsson, Nicks also has the brand’s second selling point: it doesn’t use the sweetener maltitol like many of its competitors.

Maltitol is not the best option for diabetics as it affects blood sugar levels. Knicks’ strategy is to use only natural sweeteners such as birch sugar in pears and xylitol, which consists of allose in dried fruits such as erythritol and figs.

Leading startup

We are living a big moment in food technology and companies are rethinking what food is and how it is made. Much of this is very technical and is done in the lab.

If you want to succeed in this market today, you need to own a food innovation process and approach it from a scientific point of view. There is a huge global competition right now. And in the big picture, Ruthman says we’ve made a big shift in the way we produce food.

Luthman states that much of this science is done by start-ups, not large multinationals.

Today’s food technology innovations are driven by almost 100% startups. It’s logical for big companies to do that, but he says there are too many levels of decision-making to develop these products.

One obstacle

Lub Foods launched ice cream in the US market in 2019. It was so popular that it sold ice cream online during a pandemic and distributed it on dry ice. Last year, a US subsidiary sold its products for about $ 10 million, all from ice cream.

However, there is still one obstacle to success in Europe. That is, the EPG has not yet been approved by the European Food Safety Authority, EFSA.

According to Niclas Luthman, if these innovations were approved earlier, they would probably have stayed in Europe longer. The toolbox used when creating new recipes is much larger here. This may even risk European companies with global potential hindering the competition for food innovation, he continues.

Americans are already walking miles while we take the baby’s step, Renatoson says.

Lub Foods expects EFSA to grant approval within a few years. Meanwhile, the Innovation Director will focus on upgrading the recipes of the existing portfolio and expanding the new manufacturing facility in Macedonia. This will increase your production capacity by a factor of seven.

The new $ 30 million investment round will be based on Agtech and food technology fund Cap Agro, Stockholm-based Gullspng Invest (Oatly’s early investor), H & M heirs investment firm Dig Investment, and Chicago. Was led by DNS Capital.

But within a few years, we’ll need another $ 30 million. Continuing to launch in the US will require a lot of fuel to build a distribution. After that, we may make a profit, says Luthman.

Luthman adds that he is starting to make money in Europe, but the focus will be on growth over the next few years.

What we are seeing now is an explosive increase in consumer-led demand for food innovation. Companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are driving this development and I really enjoy being part of it. Soon they will have to rename Silicon Valley to Food Valley, Rasman says.

